The UK government published financial soundness requirements that all foreigners applying for British citizenship must meet in 2026

Applicants with a history of bankruptcy, council tax default, or NHS debt of £500 or more must disclose these to the Home Office

The UK government can contact HM Revenue & Customs directly to verify whether an applicant's tax and National Insurance records are in order

The UK government has listed four financial issues that could affect a foreigner's application for British citizenship, warning that applicants must disclose any relevant financial history when submitting their Form AN.

According to the UK government's official Form AN guidance, financial soundness is among the requirements that applicants are expected to satisfy.

UK reveals four financial red flags that could hurt foreigners' citizenship applications. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Anna Barclay

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The government said it may contact HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to confirm that an applicant's tax and National Insurance contributions are in order, and that signing the application form serves as consent for this check.

Tax obligations applicants must meet

Applicants who pay income tax through PAYE are covered under that system, but those who handle their own tax affairs must attach a Self-Assessment Statement of Account to prove they have met their obligations with HMRC.

British citizenship: 4 financial issues applicants must declare

The guidance requires applicants to disclose any of the following financial issues:

1. Ever having been declared bankrupt.

2. Being found to have unreasonably failed to pay council tax.

3. Having engaged in fraud related to public funds, which includes claiming benefits they were not entitled to, accessing funds they were prohibited from receiving, or failing to declare their full circumstances.

4. Having an unpaid NHS debt of £500 or more.

The requirement applies to all applicants for naturalisation as a British citizen, regardless of nationality or country of origin.

Legit.ng reported that the UK set travel limits for foreigners applying for British citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK set an additional requirement foreigners must meet to acquire British citizenship.

Residency requirement for foreign spouses seeking British citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published how many years foreign spouses must live in the country before seeking British citizenship.

This residency requirement applies regardless of when the marriage or civil partnership took place.

The three-year residency condition is a core requirement under the spouse citizenship route.

Source: Legit.ng