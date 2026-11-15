Otutochi Wigwe, daughter of the late Herbert Wigwe, wed Wilson Aikhomu in a traditional ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, November 14, 2026

The ceremony drew dignitaries including former VP Yemi Osinbajo, Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, and singers Davido and Flavour

The wedding moved fans online, with many noting the bittersweet moment for Tochi, who lost her father, mother, and brother in a 2024 helicopter crash

Otutochi "Tochi" Wigwe, the eldest daughter of the late banking executive Herbert Wigwe, celebrated one of life's greatest milestones on Saturday, November 14, 2026, marrying investment professional Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Lagos state.

The occasion brought together some of Nigeria's most prominent figures.

Late banking executive Herbert Wigwe’s daughter Tochi ties the knot with Wilson Aikhomu in Lagos. Photo: otutochiwigwe

Source: Instagram

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, businessman Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede, and Seyi Tinubu were among those in attendance.

Afrobeats star Davido and singer Flavour performed for guests on the day.

Who is Wilson Aikhomu?

The groom is a Lagos-based investment professional who serves as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Zoya Admiralty.

Wilson is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu and nephew of former Chief of General Staff Admiral Augustus Aikhomu. He also shared a close friendship with Tochi's late brother, Chizi.

A bittersweet day for Tochi Wigwe

For 28-year-old Tochi Wigwe, the joy of the occasion was inseparable from grief.

Her father Herbert Wigwe, her mother Chizoba, and her brother Chizi all died in a helicopter crash in California on February 9, 2024.

Tochi Wigwe has since taken on the responsibility of leading her father's HOW Foundation.

Watch Herbert Wigwe’s daughter Tochi’s wedding in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Herbert Wigwe’s daughter Tochi’s wedding video

A video from the event circulated widely online and drew an emotional response from many Nigerians who felt the weight of the day alongside the bride.

Here are some of the reactions:

@sparklingbeing wrote:

"Life!!! Bitter-sweet feeling...Congratulations to them."

@mimiposherella commented:

"Please treat her right, she's been through so much"

@kikkybambam shared:

"This is going to sting so hard for her. One of the biggest day of your life none of your parents are going to witness it. I lost my dad in February, when I think about how he wouldn't be there for my big day breaks my heart. All the dancing he said he would do. Life isn't fair 💔 😕"

@blessing_ekaka reacted:

"Men mount 👏 I see all the prominent people in attendance ❤️❤️❤️"

@veeystitches_fashion wrote:

"This her late father's best friend and colleague is a good man😍👏 Mr Aigboje, may God continue to bless you🙏"

Herbert Wigwe’s daughter Tochi begins a new chapter as she marries investment professional Wilson Aikhomu. Photo: otutochiwigwe

Source: Instagram

Herbert Wigwe's funeral attracts governors and prominent Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, the former group managing director and chief executive officer of Access Bank Holdings, who died on February 9, 2024, was taken to his final home on Saturday, March 9, as his funeral service was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Numerous tributes were paid to the late billionaire, with political figures and business community members recounting their remarkable experiences with the departed business mogul.

Source: Legit.ng