Yoruba Nollywood actress Atinuke Kazeem, known as Mama No Network, opened up about her failed marriage to actor Adeola Soremi, popularly called Lanko

The actress said she discovered mid-marriage that Lanko had another wife and three children he never told her about

Despite Lanko's repeated appeals for reconciliation, Mama No Network said she has several reasons she cannot return to the marriage

Yoruba Nollywood actress Atinuke Kazeem, popularly known as Mama No Network, has explained what ultimately ended her marriage to fellow actor Adeola Soremi, better known as Lanko, calling him a "chronic womaniser."

The actress spoke candidly during an interview on Agbaletu TV, aired on YouTube on November 15, 2026, addressing the breakdown of their union and firmly shutting the door on any chance of reconciliation.

Yoruba actress Mama No Network speaks about her separation from ex-husband Lanko and his alleged secret family. Photo: mama_nonetwork/lankoomoobadubai

Source: Instagram

According to Mama No Network, Lanko has approached her multiple times, asking that they rebuild their relationship, but she remains unmoved.

"He do say we should come back together, but I can't. I even told my family that even if I don't get married, I am very okay because there are so many reasons I can't go back to that marriage. Lanko is a chronic womaniser," she said.

How Mama No Network and Lanko's marriage fell apart

The actress described a turning point that left her with little choice but to walk away.

She said a third party approached her with information that Lanko had an entirely separate family she knew nothing about.

"In between everything, someone just told me, 'Do you know Lanko?' I said yes. Then the person told me he has a wife and even three kids with her, and he never told me about it, and that's how I just left the marriage," she explained.

Actress Mama No Network recounts marital challenges with ex-husband Lanko, including his alleged womanising and opposition to her acting career. Photo: mama_nonetwork/lankoomoobadubai

Source: Instagram

Mama No Network speaks on career restriction and long absences

Beyond the hidden family, Mama No Network also raised concerns about how actor Lanko treated her ambitions as an actress.

She said that once they began living together, he attempted to put a stop to her career entirely.

Adding to that frustration was his prolonged and unexplained absence from their home.

"Even after some time, he told me I can't go into acting after we started living together. It got to a point where he wouldn't come home for two months, one month, and I got surprised that is it that hard in the movie industry?" she said.

The actress made it clear that her decision to remain single is a deliberate and peaceful one, insisting she is comfortable with her life as it stands rather than return to a marriage she said caused her significant pain.

Watch Mama No Network speak about Lanko in the YouTube video below:

Why Mama No Network appealed to Ooni, others

Legit.ng previously reported that Mama No Network addressed President Tinubu and asked for his intervention in an incident involving Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and media personality Oriyomi Hamzat.

She also appealed to the Ooni of Ife to get involved in the matter and noted that Olori Naomi learned from him to help and give to the less privileged.

The actress pleaded with the Ooni to speak up, saying his silence could turn something positive into a negative situation.

Source: Legit.ng