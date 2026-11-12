A Federal High Court in Kaduna voided the ADC's primary election for the Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives

The ruling, ahead of the 2027 elections, came in a case filed by Ibrahim Dallami Kubau against the ADC and two others over the conduct of the primary

The court found that the primary process did not meet the legal and party requirements needed to produce a valid candidate

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - A Federal High Court in Kaduna on Thursday, November 12, 2026, voided the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary election that was held to select a candidate for the Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Legit.ng reports that the ruling arose from a suit filed by Ibrahim Dallami Kubau against the ADC and two other respondents. In its judgment, the court set aside the outcome of the primary, which had returned Mustapha Aliyu Abdullahi as the party's candidate for the constituency.

The Federal High Court in Kaduna nullifies the ADC primary election for the Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Kaduna court finds primary flawed

The judge held that the primary failed to follow the required legal procedures and internal party processes, making the result invalid. With the outcome nullified, Abdullahi's candidacy no longer stands under the court's order.

The Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency falls within Kaduna State and is one of the seats that will be contested in the 2027 general elections. The ADC has been active in several northern states as it positions itself ahead of that cycle.

ADC: What ruling means

The nullification means the ADC will need to address the situation regarding its candidate for the constituency. Courts in Nigeria have consistently held that party primaries must be conducted in line with the Electoral Act and each party's own guidelines, and departures from those rules can render results void.

No statement had been issued by the ADC or any of the named respondents at the time this report was filed.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City sacked the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Oredo Federal Constituency, Uyi Omosigho, and declared Omo-Osagie Efosa, popularly called Mighty Man, as the authentic candidate of the party.

The presiding judge gave the ruling in the suit marked FHC/B/C/60/2026 between Omo-Osagie as the plaintiff and Omosigho Uyi Frank, NDC, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), David Olukoga, State Chairman of the NDC and Frederick Endorokeme Owotorufa, Chairman of the State Primary and Nominations Committees, as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Professor Chuka Obizor, also frowned on what he described as frustrating tendencies of INEC during pre-election cases.

Source: Legit.ng