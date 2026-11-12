Breaking: Federal High Court in Kaduna Nullifies ADC Primary Election
- A Federal High Court in Kaduna voided the ADC's primary election for the Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives
- The ruling, ahead of the 2027 elections, came in a case filed by Ibrahim Dallami Kubau against the ADC and two others over the conduct of the primary
- The court found that the primary process did not meet the legal and party requirements needed to produce a valid candidate
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kaduna, Kaduna State - A Federal High Court in Kaduna on Thursday, November 12, 2026, voided the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary election that was held to select a candidate for the Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.
Legit.ng reports that the ruling arose from a suit filed by Ibrahim Dallami Kubau against the ADC and two other respondents. In its judgment, the court set aside the outcome of the primary, which had returned Mustapha Aliyu Abdullahi as the party's candidate for the constituency.
Kaduna court finds primary flawed
The judge held that the primary failed to follow the required legal procedures and internal party processes, making the result invalid. With the outcome nullified, Abdullahi's candidacy no longer stands under the court's order.
The Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency falls within Kaduna State and is one of the seats that will be contested in the 2027 general elections. The ADC has been active in several northern states as it positions itself ahead of that cycle.
ADC: What ruling means
The nullification means the ADC will need to address the situation regarding its candidate for the constituency. Courts in Nigeria have consistently held that party primaries must be conducted in line with the Electoral Act and each party's own guidelines, and departures from those rules can render results void.
No statement had been issued by the ADC or any of the named respondents at the time this report was filed.
Read more on ADC
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- 2027 election: Did Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua dump APC for ADC? Lawmaker speaks out
- 2027 election: ADC speaks as Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly considers joining party
Court sacks Edo NDC Reps candidate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City sacked the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Oredo Federal Constituency, Uyi Omosigho, and declared Omo-Osagie Efosa, popularly called Mighty Man, as the authentic candidate of the party.
The presiding judge gave the ruling in the suit marked FHC/B/C/60/2026 between Omo-Osagie as the plaintiff and Omosigho Uyi Frank, NDC, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), David Olukoga, State Chairman of the NDC and Frederick Endorokeme Owotorufa, Chairman of the State Primary and Nominations Committees, as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants.
In his ruling, the presiding judge, Professor Chuka Obizor, also frowned on what he described as frustrating tendencies of INEC during pre-election cases.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.