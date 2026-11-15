Prof Sola Adeyeye, APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council director, revealed details of the political rift between President Tinubu and Aregbesola

Adeyeye said he has personally worked to reconcile the two former allies but declined to give details of what he has done

The APC chieftain confirmed the two leaders have met at least three times since their falling-out began

Prof Sola Adeyeye, Director of Electioneering Planning for the All Progressives Congress 2027 Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu and former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola have held at least three face-to-face meetings since their well-publicised political falling-out began.

Adeyeye made the disclosure during an interview, responding to questions about the broken relationship between the two men, whom he described as former very close friends. He said he has made personal efforts to broker a reconciliation but declined to give specifics, noting only that he had "done everything expected" of him.

APC chieftain says President Bola Tinubu and Rauf Aregbesola have met three times Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"I know that they've met about three times since the rift between them started," Adeyeye said. "And I know that when people have deep affection for one another and feel betrayed, the hurt is deeper than usual. But time is an instrument of divine healing, and I'm confident that healing, even as we speak, is under way."

Adeyeye on what went wrong

When pressed on the root cause of the dispute between Tinubu and Aregbesola, the APC chieftain said he genuinely does not know what triggered it, adding that both men were fond of each other before things soured. He acknowledged that some individuals thrive on conflict and may be working against reconciliation, but said he is not troubled by that possibility.

"Even if there is a conspiracy, I won't be surprised; it doesn't bother me," he said. "I know there are those who derive pleasure from disputations. But at the end of the day, the two people must bear responsibility for the fact that they were both very close friends, and now the relationship has soured."

Adeyeye said the timeline for a full reconciliation is not within his control. "It doesn't depend on me. It depends on the two of them," he said, while expressing hope that the two former allies would eventually find their way back to each other.

Tinubu vs Aregbesola: Reconciliation efforts ongoing

Despite the uncertainty over timing, Adeyeye struck an optimistic tone throughout the interview. He said his prayer remains that the two men will reunite, and acknowledged that third parties may need to play a role in making that happen.

Tinubu and Aregbesola, once regarded as pillars of the APC's stronghold in south-west Nigeria, have been on opposing sides of the political divide for some time, with the split drawing significant attention given their shared history of building the party's influence in the region.

APC chieftain hopes President Bola Tinubu will reconcile with Rauf Aregbesola Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Makinde mocks Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that APM presidential candidate Governor Seyi Makinde made a bold physical gesture at a rally in Ondo State today.

Makinde said he would make the 2027 campaign about energy and the ability to handle the country's challenges.

The governor appeared to direct a veiled challenge at President Tinubu without naming him directly.

Source: Legit.ng