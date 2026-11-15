Tinubu, Aregbesola Meet 3 Times: APC Chieftain Gives Fresh Update
- Prof Sola Adeyeye, APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council director, revealed details of the political rift between President Tinubu and Aregbesola
- Adeyeye said he has personally worked to reconcile the two former allies but declined to give details of what he has done
- The APC chieftain confirmed the two leaders have met at least three times since their falling-out began
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Prof Sola Adeyeye, Director of Electioneering Planning for the All Progressives Congress 2027 Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu and former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola have held at least three face-to-face meetings since their well-publicised political falling-out began.
Adeyeye made the disclosure during an interview, responding to questions about the broken relationship between the two men, whom he described as former very close friends. He said he has made personal efforts to broker a reconciliation but declined to give specifics, noting only that he had "done everything expected" of him.
"I know that they've met about three times since the rift between them started," Adeyeye said. "And I know that when people have deep affection for one another and feel betrayed, the hurt is deeper than usual. But time is an instrument of divine healing, and I'm confident that healing, even as we speak, is under way."
Adeyeye on what went wrong
When pressed on the root cause of the dispute between Tinubu and Aregbesola, the APC chieftain said he genuinely does not know what triggered it, adding that both men were fond of each other before things soured. He acknowledged that some individuals thrive on conflict and may be working against reconciliation, but said he is not troubled by that possibility.
"Even if there is a conspiracy, I won't be surprised; it doesn't bother me," he said. "I know there are those who derive pleasure from disputations. But at the end of the day, the two people must bear responsibility for the fact that they were both very close friends, and now the relationship has soured."
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Adeyeye said the timeline for a full reconciliation is not within his control. "It doesn't depend on me. It depends on the two of them," he said, while expressing hope that the two former allies would eventually find their way back to each other.
Tinubu vs Aregbesola: Reconciliation efforts ongoing
Despite the uncertainty over timing, Adeyeye struck an optimistic tone throughout the interview. He said his prayer remains that the two men will reunite, and acknowledged that third parties may need to play a role in making that happen.
Tinubu and Aregbesola, once regarded as pillars of the APC's stronghold in south-west Nigeria, have been on opposing sides of the political divide for some time, with the split drawing significant attention given their shared history of building the party's influence in the region.
Makinde mocks Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that APM presidential candidate Governor Seyi Makinde made a bold physical gesture at a rally in Ondo State today.
Makinde said he would make the 2027 campaign about energy and the ability to handle the country's challenges.
The governor appeared to direct a veiled challenge at President Tinubu without naming him directly.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng