An X user shared an image claiming NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi was hospitalised after a treadmill injury, drawing thousands of views

Legit.ng checked the Nigerian opposition leader's official social media accounts for evidence of the alleged health scare

AI detection tools Sightengine, Hive Detect, and SynthID were used to analyse the viral image and returned significant findings

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - A viral image claiming that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, was admitted to hospital following a gym treadmill injury has been investigated.

The image was posted on Sunday, November 1, 2026, by X (formerly Twitter) user @Bayo_Bilisi, who alleged that Obi injured his neck while working out.

The image used to portray that Peter Obi was admitted to the hospital for a neck injury was probed. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The caption read:

"Peter Obi don drop OK picture from the hospital. I thought Obidiots were denying he didn't break his neck while trying to prove his fitness on a Gym treadmill."

By Monday evening, November 9, 2026, the post had gathered over 67,000 views, 529 likes, 218 comments, and 141 reposts.

The claim spread quickly given the high-profile nature of the subject and the timing, with the 2027 election campaign season in full swing.

Fact-checking claim on Peter Obi

Legit.ng checked Obi's official X and Facebook accounts and found no post showing him on a hospital bed. His pages instead showed recent campaign activity, with visits to multiple states ahead of the 2027 elections. A keyword search across credible media outlets also returned no reports of any health issues linked to the former Anambra governor.

A reverse image search linked the same image to similar claims circulating on other social media platforms, confirming the post was part of a wider coordinated effort to spread the content.

Obi: AI detection tools flag image

Legit.ng submitted the image to multiple AI detection tools.

Analysis using Sightengine and Hive Detect returned a high probability that the image was AI-generated. A further check with SynthID confirmed it was created using OpenAI's tools.

Legit.ng's analysis using Sightengine and Hive Detect indicates that the viral Peter Obi hospitalisation image is AI-generated.

Source: Original

The post drew mixed reactions from users.

@damola_ade77 wrote on X:

"Why would a 65-year-old man be going to a gym, if not that he's suffering from 2nd childhood syndrome?"

@olatokunboogun6 commented on X:

"The guy is doing his medicals; he will soon step down for Atiku."

@_chiefagbabiaka wrote on X somewhat sarcastically:

"Get well soon Peter."

Peter Obi's convoy was reportedly attacked by suspected political thugs in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Verdict: Obi hospitalisation claim false

Legit.ng's investigation found that Obi did not share any image of himself being hospitalised.

The image used to claim he was admitted to hospital for a neck injury is AI-generated and does not reflect any real event. The claim is false.

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng