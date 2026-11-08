ADC campaign council DG Senator Austin Akobundu thanked Nigerians who turned out for Atiku Abubakar and Amaechi's rallies in Sokoto and Kebbi

Akobundu challenged the APC-led government to allow a free and fair election rather than relying on court processes to block the ADC

The ADC urged supporters to remain calm and campaign peacefully as the party continues its nationwide tour

Abuja, FCT - The director-general of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin O. Akobundu, has thanked Nigerians who turned out in large numbers to receive the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, during campaign visits to Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Akobundu described the turnout at both rallies as "heroic" and a clear signal of public enthusiasm for the ADC's campaign and what he called the people's desire to shape Nigeria's political future. He said the welcome given to both candidates reflected a groundswell of support that he believes no court ruling can suppress.

Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi during the ADC campaign tour of Sokoto and Kebbi states ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @Budget01

Source: Twitter

ADC Hits Out at APC Over Court Process

Akobundu directed sharp criticism at the federal government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing them of using legal proceedings to push the ADC out of the 2027 election race rather than facing voters directly.

"If the federal government and the APC believe they have the capacity to win, let them allow a free and fair election. Let Nigerians choose without intimidation, obstruction or interference. They must stop trying to muzzle the political space and using a backdoor court process to remove us from the contest," Akobundu said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 8.

He added that Nigerians must be free to attend political events and hear competing ideas without fear, insisting that the final say must rest with the electorate.

2027 Elections: ADC Calls for Calm Among Supporters

Beyond criticising the government, Akobundu called on ADC members and supporters to stay focused and continue campaigning peacefully across the country.

"We call on our party supporters to remain calm and resolute. Let us continue to campaign peacefully and confidently, knowing that the people's will must prevail," he said.

He also outlined the party's core campaign message, saying the ADC would keep engaging Nigerians on issues of affordable living, opportunity and national renewal as it pushes ahead with its nationwide tour.

"We are grateful to everyone who welcomed our candidates in Sokoto and Kebbi, and we look forward to meeting more Nigerians as the campaign continues," Akobundu added.

Atiku Abubakar is the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, while Rotimi Amaechi serves as his running mate.

Deji Adeyanju Says Atiku is "Greatest Threat to Tinubu’s Re-election"

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, prominent human rights activist and lawyer, has named Atiku as the single biggest danger to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chances of winning a second term in 2027.

Adeyanju made the claim in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, November 5, 2026, citing the alleged mood in the north as a potential problem for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) going into the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng