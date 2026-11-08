ADC Sends Message to Nigerians After Atiku, Amaechi's Campaign Visits to Sokoto, Kebbi
- ADC campaign council DG Senator Austin Akobundu thanked Nigerians who turned out for Atiku Abubakar and Amaechi's rallies in Sokoto and Kebbi
- Akobundu challenged the APC-led government to allow a free and fair election rather than relying on court processes to block the ADC
- The ADC urged supporters to remain calm and campaign peacefully as the party continues its nationwide tour
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Abuja, FCT - The director-general of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin O. Akobundu, has thanked Nigerians who turned out in large numbers to receive the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, during campaign visits to Sokoto and Kebbi states.
Akobundu described the turnout at both rallies as "heroic" and a clear signal of public enthusiasm for the ADC's campaign and what he called the people's desire to shape Nigeria's political future. He said the welcome given to both candidates reflected a groundswell of support that he believes no court ruling can suppress.
ADC Hits Out at APC Over Court Process
Akobundu directed sharp criticism at the federal government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing them of using legal proceedings to push the ADC out of the 2027 election race rather than facing voters directly.
"If the federal government and the APC believe they have the capacity to win, let them allow a free and fair election. Let Nigerians choose without intimidation, obstruction or interference. They must stop trying to muzzle the political space and using a backdoor court process to remove us from the contest," Akobundu said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 8.
He added that Nigerians must be free to attend political events and hear competing ideas without fear, insisting that the final say must rest with the electorate.
2027 Elections: ADC Calls for Calm Among Supporters
Beyond criticising the government, Akobundu called on ADC members and supporters to stay focused and continue campaigning peacefully across the country.
"We call on our party supporters to remain calm and resolute. Let us continue to campaign peacefully and confidently, knowing that the people's will must prevail," he said.
He also outlined the party's core campaign message, saying the ADC would keep engaging Nigerians on issues of affordable living, opportunity and national renewal as it pushes ahead with its nationwide tour.
"We are grateful to everyone who welcomed our candidates in Sokoto and Kebbi, and we look forward to meeting more Nigerians as the campaign continues," Akobundu added.
Atiku Abubakar is the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, while Rotimi Amaechi serves as his running mate.
Deji Adeyanju Says Atiku is "Greatest Threat to Tinubu’s Re-election"
Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, prominent human rights activist and lawyer, has named Atiku as the single biggest danger to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chances of winning a second term in 2027.
Adeyanju made the claim in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, November 5, 2026, citing the alleged mood in the north as a potential problem for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) going into the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.