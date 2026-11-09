A Chiweshe prophet gifted a luxury car by the late Wicknell Chivayo, has died in a crash involving that same vehicle

The tragedy struck just weeks after Chivayo's own burial, deepening grief among Zimbabweans still mourning the tycoon

A 2021 photo of the prophet and Chivayo together at a Johane Masowe church gathering resurfaced following news of the death

A prophet based in Chiweshe, Zimbabwe, who received a luxury vehicle as a gift from the late business tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, has died in a road accident involving that same car, according to a report by Dandaro Online.

The loss has hit many Zimbabweans hard, with the heartbreak compounded by the fact that the prophet's death came only weeks after Chivayo was laid to rest. For a country that had barely begun processing the passing of one of its most colourful public figures, the news of the prophet's fate felt like a cruel extension of the same grief.

Picture of the Chiweshe prophet who received a car from Wicknell Chivayo dies in a road accident while driving it as his photo resurfaces online. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's legacy of extravagant giving

Throughout his life, Wicknell Chivayo was widely recognised for his lavish generosity, particularly his habit of gifting expensive motor vehicles to family, friends, and religious associates.

He regularly documented these gestures on social media, turning each act of giving into a public event that drew both admiration and conversation across Zimbabwe.

The Chiweshe prophet was among the beneficiaries of that generosity, having received a high-end car from the tycoon. The specific circumstances of the fatal crash involving that vehicle have not been fully detailed.

Wicknell: A photograph that resurfaced

Fans have remembered Wicknell Chivayo after a prophet he gave a car died while driving the vehicle. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Following news of the prophet's death, an old photograph that Chivayo had originally shared in 2021 began circulating again online.

The image shows the two men standing together beside a white car outside a Johane Masowe church gathering, a moment that now carries a weight it could not have held at the time it was taken.

The resurfacing of that image has added a layer of poignancy to the mourning, serving as a reminder of the bond between the two men and the generosity that connected them.

Here is the Instagram post about the cleric who lost his life:

Wicknell Chivayo, wife give their lives to Christ

Legit.ng reported that a video showing Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Lulu Mutek, attending a church service where Apostle Joshua Selman was ministering resurfaced online days after their deaths.

The couple reportedly died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026. In the resurfaced footage, Chivayo and his wife were seen raising their hands during an altar call as they appeared to respond to an invitation to accept Christ at the House of Treasures Church Conference.

The video attracted renewed attention online, with social media users reflecting on the couple’s appearance at the Christian gathering shortly before their deaths.

Source: Legit.ng