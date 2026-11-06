The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs clarified how beneficiaries are chosen for the NERSI ₦50,000 relief support programme

The ministry said selection is fully automated and warned that no payment or personal influence can secure access to the funds

Nigerians raised concerns online about the fairness of the selection process, with some questioning why they were marked ineligible

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has said that no Nigerian needs to apply, pay, or use any form of personal influence to receive the NERSI ₦50,000 relief support.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Government launched NERSI, a monthly cash relief scheme offering N50,000 to vulnerable Nigerian households.

The ministry says NERSI’s ₦50,000 relief beneficiaries are selected automatically from the national social register. Photo credit:@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The ministry said the system that picks beneficiaries runs entirely on automation.

It stated this while responding to frequently asked questions about the relief programme.

The ministry directed Nigerians seeking accurate information to visit its official Facebook and X pages or its website, fmhapr.gov.ng.

It posted the clarification on Friday, November 8, 2026, via its official X account, @fmha_pa.

How the NERSI selection works

According to the ministry, beneficiaries are drawn from an existing national social register, meaning the government identifies recipients through data it already holds rather than through public applications.

The ministry did not, however, explain the specific criteria used to determine who qualifies under the register.

The post drew significant attention, recording over 167,000 views on X within hours of being published.

Nigerians react to the clarification

The ministry's post triggered a wave of responses from Nigerians who questioned how fairly the funds were being distributed.

One recipient, @unlimite_client, said he received his payment and offered thanks.

@Akpochimara1 wrote:

"Tell whoever is in charge never to send such a meager relief payment to my account again, that amount is utterly useless to me. It is an act of denigration."

@GwejeTg raised concerns about targeting:

"How did you guys arrive at a National social register. Even some of my friends who are civil servants got while the real poor people who were supposed to get were disqualified."

@Axiomcipherr expressed frustration over eligibility:

"I'm a Nigerian and I'm also suffering, is that not enough to be qualified for the grant?, why is it saying I'm not eligible?"

@IamLuqmani questioned whether the right people were being reached:

"This thing is not targeting the poor and the vulnerable.... I have seen people who are far okay receiving this relief fund. Federal Government please just do the needful."

@Bmaikarama01 added:

"I just hope the right people are the ones getting the money, because I see many who are in need didn't get it. While those who don't need it get it."

@oladele92abiola wrote:

"It says I'm not eligible, am I not a Nigerian or what disqualified me from receiving the money? Later you guys will come out to say FG disbursed 900billion to 250 millions Nigerians."

@AyoAscends challenged the automation claim directly:

"Do you honestly expect us to believe that a system of this nature operates entirely on automation? What are the selection criteria, and how exactly are beneficiaries identified and selected? If it won't go around why even bother starting it? Why is everything 419 in Nigeria. Transparency is far from us."

@AnthonyOgbuefi1 alleged ethnic bias:

"Only one particular tribe is getting this fund. tribalism and bigotry in this APC government is too much."

FG explains how NERSI beneficiaries will be selected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government outlined the selection framework for its National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) programme.

The government said only individuals who meet established eligibility criteria would be considered for the NERSI relief programme.

Authorities explained that beneficiary identification would rely on verified official records rather than applications or nominations.

Source: Legit.ng