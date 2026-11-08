JAMB CAPS Moves to New Platform as Exams Body Makes Vow
- JAMB Registrar Professor Segun Aina shared a three-month progress report on his verified X page on Sunday, November 8, 2026
- The board confirmed that its Central Admissions Processing System moved to a new platform at the end of October as part of wider reforms
- Aina acknowledged that some complaints remain unresolved and certain systems still need further work
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) was migrated to a new platform in October 2026, as the board's Registrar outlined progress made since succeeding Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.
Legit.ng reports that Prof. Segun Aina disclosed the update on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in a report card covering his first three months leading the board. The registrar said both the platform migration and other ongoing reforms fall under the board's TRUST framework, which guides its approach to improving examination and admission processes across Nigeria.
CAPS migration and new assessment plans
Beyond the CAPS upgrade, Aina said an expert team has submitted a report recommending that critical thinking and life skills be incorporated into how the board evaluates candidates. He did not give a timeline for when that recommendation would be implemented.
In his words:
"An expert team submitted its report on bringing critical thinking and life skills into how we assess candidates, and CAPS moved to a new platform at the end of October.
"This is the TRUST framework in action. Not everything is fixed, some complaints are still open and some systems still need work, but we will continue to build."
JAMB vows to fix outstanding issues
While presenting the progress, Aina was candid about the board's limitations, noting that a number of complaints filed by candidates and stakeholders are still being reviewed. He added that certain systems within the board also require further attention, without specifying which ones.
Despite this, the registrar assured candidates and stakeholders that the board remains committed to resolving the outstanding issues.
CAPS is a central part of Nigeria's university admission process, giving candidates the ability to track their admission status and respond to offers from tertiary institutions. The platform's performance directly affects hundreds of thousands of students who sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) each year.
Watch JAMB boss' full statement via the X post below:
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JAMB screens underage high scorers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.
The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.
JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.