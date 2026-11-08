JAMB Registrar Professor Segun Aina shared a three-month progress report on his verified X page on Sunday, November 8, 2026

The board confirmed that its Central Admissions Processing System moved to a new platform at the end of October as part of wider reforms

Aina acknowledged that some complaints remain unresolved and certain systems still need further work

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) was migrated to a new platform in October 2026, as the board's Registrar outlined progress made since succeeding Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Legit.ng reports that Prof. Segun Aina disclosed the update on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in a report card covering his first three months leading the board. The registrar said both the platform migration and other ongoing reforms fall under the board's TRUST framework, which guides its approach to improving examination and admission processes across Nigeria.

JAMB Registrar Professor Segun Aina announces the migration of the CAPS platform and outlines key reforms and outstanding challenges three months after assuming office. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

CAPS migration and new assessment plans

Beyond the CAPS upgrade, Aina said an expert team has submitted a report recommending that critical thinking and life skills be incorporated into how the board evaluates candidates. He did not give a timeline for when that recommendation would be implemented.

In his words:

"An expert team submitted its report on bringing critical thinking and life skills into how we assess candidates, and CAPS moved to a new platform at the end of October.

"This is the TRUST framework in action. Not everything is fixed, some complaints are still open and some systems still need work, but we will continue to build."

JAMB vows to fix outstanding issues

While presenting the progress, Aina was candid about the board's limitations, noting that a number of complaints filed by candidates and stakeholders are still being reviewed. He added that certain systems within the board also require further attention, without specifying which ones.

Despite this, the registrar assured candidates and stakeholders that the board remains committed to resolving the outstanding issues.

CAPS is a central part of Nigeria's university admission process, giving candidates the ability to track their admission status and respond to offers from tertiary institutions. The platform's performance directly affects hundreds of thousands of students who sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) each year.

Watch JAMB boss' full statement via the X post below:

Read more JAMB news

JAMB screens underage high scorers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.

The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.

Source: Legit.ng