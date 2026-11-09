Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna proposed to actress Ego Nwosu in a video that sparked widespread speculation online

Many fans and observers believed the proposal footage was a teaser for an upcoming movie project

Best friend and fashion designer Yomi Casual's reaction to the moment left many people talking

Fashion designer Yomi Casual has finally responded to the viral proposal video posted by his close friend and Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna, and the reaction has set social media abuzz.

IK Ogbonna, whose full name is Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, shared the moment on his Instagram page on Monday.

Fans react as Yomi Casual responds to best friend IK Ogbonna’s staged proposal. Credit: @ikogbonna, @yomicausual

Source: Instagram

The video showed him proposing to Nollywood actress Ego Nwosu, accompanied by the caption:

"One step, one promise, one lifetime."

Fans question whether proposal was real

Almost immediately after the post went up, speculation began to swirl. A significant number of social media users questioned whether the footage was genuine or simply promotional content for an upcoming film project.

The cinematic quality of the video and the actors involved fuelled the debate further.

Yomi Casual's reaction gets people talking

What drew even more attention than the proposal itself was how Yomi Casual chose to respond.

The celebrity fashion designer, widely known as one of IK Ogbonna's closest friends, dropped three clapping emojis.

For many observers, the brevity of Yomi Casual's comment was striking. Given the depth of their friendship, fans expected something warmer or more elaborate.

Yomi Casual’s reaction to IK Ogbonna’s unusual proposal video sparks online debate. Credit: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Some read the short response as a subtle hint that the proposal was not entirely what it appeared to be, while others simply took it at face value.

Whether the moment was a genuine declaration of love or a clever promotional stunt remains a subject of debate, with the actor yet to offer any further clarification.

See IK Ogbonna's viral Instagram post below:

IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old man impersonates him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

Source: Legit.ng