Is IK Ogbonna Engaged? Yomi Casual’s Reaction to Actor’s Make-Believe Proposal Gets People Talking
- Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna proposed to actress Ego Nwosu in a video that sparked widespread speculation online
- Many fans and observers believed the proposal footage was a teaser for an upcoming movie project
- Best friend and fashion designer Yomi Casual's reaction to the moment left many people talking
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Fashion designer Yomi Casual has finally responded to the viral proposal video posted by his close friend and Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna, and the reaction has set social media abuzz.
IK Ogbonna, whose full name is Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, shared the moment on his Instagram page on Monday.
The video showed him proposing to Nollywood actress Ego Nwosu, accompanied by the caption:
"One step, one promise, one lifetime."
Fans question whether proposal was real
Almost immediately after the post went up, speculation began to swirl. A significant number of social media users questioned whether the footage was genuine or simply promotional content for an upcoming film project.
The cinematic quality of the video and the actors involved fuelled the debate further.
Yomi Casual's reaction gets people talking
What drew even more attention than the proposal itself was how Yomi Casual chose to respond.
The celebrity fashion designer, widely known as one of IK Ogbonna's closest friends, dropped three clapping emojis.
For many observers, the brevity of Yomi Casual's comment was striking. Given the depth of their friendship, fans expected something warmer or more elaborate.
Some read the short response as a subtle hint that the proposal was not entirely what it appeared to be, while others simply took it at face value.
Whether the moment was a genuine declaration of love or a clever promotional stunt remains a subject of debate, with the actor yet to offer any further clarification.
See IK Ogbonna's viral Instagram post below:
IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old man impersonates him
In a previous report by Legit.ng, IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.
It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.
IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.