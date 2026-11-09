Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats star Davido, reacted to Priscilla Ojo's newly unveiled store in Lagos

Priscilla officially opened Palmpriy World, a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destination in Chevron, Lekki

The star-studded event on Sunday, November 8, 2026, also marked the 5th anniversary of Priscilla's closet

Chioma Adeleke, popularly known as Chef Chi, has drawn attention after showing support for Priscilla Ojo's latest business milestone.

Priscilla, the daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, made headlines on Sunday, November 8, 2026, when she officially launched Palmpriy World, her new walk-in store in Chevron, Lekki, Lagos. The venue brings her fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands together under one roof, serving as a physical home for the various ventures she has built as an influencer.

Chioma Adeleke likes a post about Priscilla Ojo's newly launched store. Credit: thechefchi/itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The launch was a star-studded affair, with the event doubling as the 5th anniversary celebration of her closet brand. Priscilla also took the occasion to debut exclusive new items from her collection, giving guests a first look at what the new space has to offer.

Chioma Adeleke's reaction to Priscilla's new store

Chioma's nod to the new venture did not go unnoticed. The wife of Afrobeats global star Davido liked an Instagram post showcasing the new store, a small gesture that quickly caught the eye of fans and observers tracking celebrity support for the launch.

Her reaction placed her among a number of entertainment industry figures who acknowledged the opening, reinforcing Priscilla's growing profile in Lagos's lifestyle and fashion scene.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Funke Akindele's greeting with Toyosi Adesanya at Priscilla Ojo's new store launch sparked debate online.

A screenshot of Chioma Adeleke's reaction to Priscilla Ojo's new store is below:

Chioma Adeleke captures attention with a subtle show of support for Priscilla Ojo. Credit: thechefchi

Source: Instagram

A video of Priscilla Ojo's new store in Lagos is below:

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Legit.ng previously reported Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Morocco.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng