Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Sanga, father of Kaduna Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe, died on Monday, November 9, 2026

The late Alhaji Sanga served as pioneer Chairman of KADSIECOM and Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State

Sanga died at about 100 years of age and is survived by 10 children, including the Deputy Governor, and grandchildren

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Abubakar Muhammad Sanga, the father of Kaduna State Deputy Governor Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, died in the early hours of Monday, November 9, 2026, at his home in Kaduna. He was approximately 100 years old.

Legit.ng gathered that the elder statesman had been unwell for some time before his death, reportedly spending his final weeks bedridden at his residence in Unguwan Sanusi, Kaduna.

Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Sanga, father of Kaduna Deputy Governor Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, dies at approximately 100.

Source: Original

Abubakar Sanga: A career in public service

Alhaji Sanga built a distinguished record in public administration over the course of his career. He served as the pioneer Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), and later held the role of Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, among other appointments.

He is survived by 10 children, including Deputy Governor Balarabe, as well as grandchildren and other family members.

His funeral prayer was held on Monday afternoon, November 9, at his Unguwan Sanusi residence, after which he was to be buried in line with Islamic rites.

Lawmaker condoles Kaduna deputy governor

Reacting to Alhaji Sanga’s death, Daniel Amos, the member representing Jema'a/Sanga Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, paid tribute to the deceased in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Amos described his passing as a profound loss that extended beyond his immediate family to the wider Sanga community, where he was highly regarded.

Amos wrote on his verified X page:

“The passing of Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Sanga, father of Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State and pioneer Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KadSIECOM), is a profound moment of grief that extends beyond his immediate family to the wider Sanga community, where he was held in high regard.

“A man whose life was defined by exemplary leadership, wisdom, humility and a deep sense of responsibility, Alhaji Sanga distinguished himself as a community leader and public servant. His contributions to community development, commitment to public service and capacity to inspire trust, foster unity and provide purposeful leadership speak to the values he upheld and the legacy he leaves behind.

“His passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter of service to his people and Nigeria.

“In recognition of the legacies he left behind and the void his departure has created, I and the peace-loving people of Jema'a/Sanga Federal Constituency extend our heartfelt condolences to Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the entire Sanga family, their extended relations and associates, as well as the traditional institution and people of Gwantu Chiefdom. I share in their grief and pray that Almighty Allah grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this difficult moment.

Amos added:

“May his life of service remain a source of inspiration, and the values he represented continue to find expression in the community he has left behind.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him eternal repose in Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen.”

Read Amos’s full tribute to Alhaji Sanga below via his post on X:

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Your View co-host Ny'mat is bereaved

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akashat Ny'mat, Your View co-host, announced the death of her mother, sharing the painful news with her followers on Facebook.

In an emotional post, the Edo-born media personality disclosed that her mother had passed away.

Ny'mat went on to describe her mother as a woman whose life was shaped by love, kindness, and faith.

Source: Legit.ng