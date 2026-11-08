Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo reacted to the Federal High Court ruling that voided the David Mark-led ADC leadership and Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination

Keyamo stated that those claiming the ADC would be absent from the 2027 ballot were spreading misinformation about what the court judgment actually meant

The minister raised questions about the rights of candidates who emerged under the ADC's original leadership structure ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will contest the 2027 elections, pushing back on claims that the recent Federal High Court ruling had effectively removed the party from the ballot.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 8, Keyamo explained that the judgment did not affect the ADC as a party but rather targeted the faction led by former Senate President David Mark, under which former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party's presidential candidate.

Minister Keyamo says ADC will participate in the 2027 elections, dismissing claims that a High Court ruling has disqualified the party from the ballot. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"For the education of the public, those raising false alarms that the court judgment on ADC means the Party will not be on the ballot are spreading misinformation. The ADC will be on the ballot. It is the David Mark faction of candidates, including Atiku Abubakar, that may not be on the ballot, depending on the final judgment of the Supreme Court."

What Federal High Court ruled

Recall the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the Mark-led ADC leadership and voided all decisions taken by that faction, including the presidential primary that produced Atiku as the party's candidate for the 2027 election. The ADC has since rejected the ruling and announced plans to appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Keyamo questioned why critics were framing the judgment as an attack on democracy, arguing that candidates who won primaries under the ADC's original leadership structure also had rights worth defending.

"Therefore, the question we must ask those raising hell is that, are those Nigerians who successfully won their primaries under the faction of the original owners of the ADC lesser humans or lesser Nigerians than David Mark and Atiku Abubakar?" he asked.

Nigerians react to Keyamo's post

The minister's comments drew sharp responses on X.

Harrison Adodo wrote on X:

"The fear of Atiku is real. You or Tinubu can't remove a popular candidate from the election in the middle of the presidential election. You are directly or indirectly calling for civil war."

@Uncle_Dips commented on X:

"Why are you so heavily invested in how another party is run and who contests there? Why is it of any concern to you if you are not afraid of the candidate affected by the judgment?"

@Sirkeys01 said on X:

"Festus Keyamo was sleeping in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal courtroom in September 2023 while the judges were reading the long judgment. Tinubu rewarded him with Minister of Aviation. Now see him online. Non-stop tweets attacking Atiku and Obi, celebrating every court ruling that hits the opposition... Indeed, never trust the loyalty of a poor man."

Ahmed Ibrahim commented on X:

"Stop spreading falsehood, chief: Atiku will be on the ballot, and there's nothing you or anyone else can do about it. Know this and enjoy your weekend."

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the ADC for the 2027 elections, having won the party's primary on May 27, 2026, with the ADC's National Executive Committee ratifying his candidacy on May 30, 2026.

Atiku Abubakar insists his 2027 presidential campaign will continue, accusing President Bola Tinubu of relying on court manoeuvres to avoid the people's verdict. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

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Source: Legit.ng