FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made the promise at a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders' meeting in Kwali Area Council on Monday

Wike endorsed Senator Philip Aduda for the FCT Senate seat and Danladi Chiya for the Abuja South Federal Constituency

The minister also promised to look into the monthly salaries of FCT councillors after a complaint raised at the meeting

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has offered N10 million to each councillor in the Federal Capital Territory who successfully delivers their ward to President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates during the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the pledge on Monday at a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders' meeting held in Kwali Area Council, which brought together traditional rulers, political stakeholders and residents.

Nyesom Wike promises N10m to each FCT councillor Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

He called on councillors to actively mobilise community members and local groups to ensure APC victories across their respective wards. The minister affirmed his personal support for Tinubu's re-election and used the occasion to endorse Senator Philip Aduda for the FCT Senate seat and Danladi Chiya for the Abuja South Federal Constituency.

Wike takes aim at opposition figures

The Punch reported that the minister also criticised opposition politicians, accusing them of hypocrisy over their reactions to court rulings. He pointed to the judicial verdict that voided the presidential ticket of Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress candidate, arguing that opposition figures only praised the judiciary when verdicts worked in their favour and condemned it when they did not.

Wike also pushed back against criticism of his administration's decision to provide brand-new Sport Utility Vehicles to first-class traditional rulers in the FCT. He dismissed suggestions that the gesture amounted to a bribe or political inducement, saying that traditional rulers deserved dignity and respect.

Roads, salaries and council representation

On infrastructure, Wike said his administration had completed more than 270 kilometres of roads across FCT satellite towns, with 95 kilometres of that work carried out in Kwali. He added that remaining road projects were on track for inauguration in December.

The minister also raised concerns about what he called the historical marginalisation of the FCT, noting that despite a population of six to seven million people, the territory holds only one Senate seat and two seats in the House of Representatives.

Wike further pledged to look into the pay of FCT councillors after Gambo Hamza, Chairman of the National Councillors Forum of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, raised the issue during the meeting. Hamza said councillors were receiving N260,000 as monthly salaries and urged the minister to intervene.

Wike closed by crediting the current administration with several milestones for the FCT, including the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the appointment of an FCT Head of Service, financial autonomy for area councils, and infrastructure upgrades across satellite towns. He described the Rainbow Coalition as a grassroots movement working to close political divides and improve representation for FCT residents.

You can see the video of the minister's arrival at the gathering on X here:

APC faults online polls on 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

Source: Legit.ng