Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s new marriage has brought fresh attention to an alleged disagreement involving his elder sister, Pastor Toluwani

A church member claimed Mo was once Tolu’s close friend before the relationship between her and Jimmy reportedly came to light

The source alleged that Tolu ended the friendship after learning about the relationship between her brother and Mo

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage has brought an unexpected personal story into the spotlight, following claims about why his elder sister, Pastor Toluwani Odukoya-Ijogun, popularly known as Tolu, allegedly ended her friendship with his new wife, Mo.

Legit.ng reports that Jimmy, the lead pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, introduced Mo to the congregation on November 1, following which some critics questioned his decision to remarry after the breakdown of his first marriage.

A church member says Pastor Tolu Odukoya cut ties with Pastor Jimmy's new wife, Mo. Photos: @jimmyodukoya/@toluijogun/IG.

Source: Instagram

Amid the conversations, a church member has shared an account of an alleged fallout between Tolu and Mo, who were reportedly close friends before the development.

Why Jimmy Odukoya’s sister allegedly fell out with Mo

A member of The Fountain of Life Church, who spoke to The PUNCH on condition of anonymity, claimed that Mo was once Tolu’s best friend.

According to the source, Jimmy and Mo had been involved in a relationship several years after the pastor’s first marriage ended.

The source alleged that Tolu eventually learnt about the relationship between her brother and her close friend, leading to the end of their friendship.

The church member said:

“I have also been curious to know who he eventually married because he was dating this Mo lady some years ago after his marriage ended. Mo was Tolu’s best friend. When Tolu got to know she was having a relationship with Jimmy, the friendship ended.”

Jimmy Odukoya and Mo’s previous marriages

The pastor was previously married to Kemi Banjoko, and they share two children.

Mo was also previously married to British-Nigerian gospel music producer and artiste Mosadoluwa Adegboye, popularly known as itsMOSA.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was previously married to Kemi Banjoko. Photo: @jimmyodukoya.

Source: Instagram

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

Source: Legit.ng