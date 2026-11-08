Gujarat and Tamil Nadu declared Monday, November 9, 2026, a Diwali holiday for government offices, with Saturday, November 28, set as a compensatory working day

Maharashtra did not announce a statewide holiday, but government offices in Mumbai and Pune will remain closed on November 9

Bank branches, private offices and schools may operate differently depending on location and their own holiday calendars

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

New Delhi, India - Diwali celebrations in India could extend into Monday, November 9, 2026, for some workers. However, whether the day qualifies as a public holiday depends on where a person lives and their place of work.

Monday, November 9, is not a nationwide public holiday in India. According to The Economic Times, the announced closures apply only to specific states and, in some cases, certain districts within those states.

Banks, schools, colleges and offices in parts of India to close on November 9 following Diwali. Photo credit: @cgihou

Source: Twitter

States that declared November 9 holiday

The Gujarat government declared November 9 a public holiday for state government offices, allowing employees to extend the Diwali break by one day. To compensate, November 28 will be a working day, The Times of India reported. The declaration applies to state government offices and should not be read as a blanket holiday for private companies or other institutions.

Tamil Nadu went further. The state government declared Monday, November 9, a holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state. The decision came after students, parents, teachers and government employees asked for an extra day to travel home for Deepavali, which falls on November 8. Tamil Nadu has also set November 28 as a compensatory working Saturday.

Maharashtra has not declared November 9 a statewide public holiday. However, government and semi-government offices in Pune district and in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts will be closed. The Pune administration moved its local Diwali holiday from November 6 to November 9, while a separate Maharashtra government circular issued on Friday, November 6, declared a local holiday for state offices in the two Mumbai districts.

Neighbouring areas such as Thane, Palghar and Raigad are not automatically covered by these orders. Schools in Maharashtra are expected to follow their individual Diwali vacation schedules, which vary by school and district.

What should banks, private offices expect?

Bank customers are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India's city-wise holiday list before visiting a branch.

According to the RBI's November 2026 calendar, Tuesday, November 10, observed as Bali Pratipada, is listed as a bank holiday in Mumbai. November 9 does not appear on that list as a bank holiday, meaning Mumbai branches are scheduled to remain open. The additional government office holidays in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra do not automatically translate into bank holidays.

Mobile banking, internet banking and ATM services in India to remain available despite bank branch closures. Photo credit: @ESAFBank

Source: Twitter

Digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM withdrawals, are generally available regardless of branch closures.

Private sector employees are not automatically entitled to the extra day off. Company holiday calendars vary, and workers should check with their HR departments to confirm whether November 9 is included in their organisation's leave schedule.

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UK confirms bank holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed the date for the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of people an extra day off before the summer season draws to a close.

The date was officially listed on the government's public holiday calendar for the three nations.

Source: Legit.ng