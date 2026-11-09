Nollywood star Funke Akindele showed up to support Priscilla Ojo at her new store launch in Lagos over the weekend

Priscilla celebrated a triple milestone at Chevron, Lekki, launching Palmpriy, marking Pricyluxe's 5th anniversary, and unveiling new collections

Akindele's reaction at the event caught the attention of fans online and sparked conversations across social media

Nollywood powerhouse Funke Akindele turned heads at Priscilla Ojo's latest store launch in Lagos, and her reaction inside the boutique quickly became the talk of social media.

The event, held on Saturday, 7 November 2026, at Chevron in Lekki, Lagos, was more than just a shop opening.

Funke Akindele leaves social media buzzing with her reaction to Priscilla Ojo’s store. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla, the influencer and entrepreneur widely known as Pricy, used the occasion to mark three separate milestones at once: the official launch of her new walk-in closet store Palmpriy, the fifth anniversary of her brand Pricyluxe, and the exclusive unveiling of fresh additions to Pricy's Closet collection.

The venue buzzed with energy as guests arrived in large numbers to celebrate the young entrepreneur. Footage from the event, captured by Emiralty Africa Media, showed an upscale, warmly lit interior packed with attendees greeting, embracing, and moving through the space with visible excitement.

The celebratory atmosphere reflected the significance of the occasion for Priscilla, who has steadily built her fashion and lifestyle brand over the past five years.

Priscilla also shared a video walkthrough of the store on her social media page, giving followers a full look at what Palmpriy has to offer.

The space stocks everything from clothing and shoes to handbags, perfumes, and exclusive pieces from her latest collection.

Funke Akindele Steals the Spotlight

Among the high-profile guests who turned up for the celebration was Funke Akindele, one of Nigeria's most recognised film directors and actresses.

Funke Akindele sparks reactions with her comments on Priscilla Ojo’s new store. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Her presence alone drew attention, but it was her animated reaction during the event that got fans buzzing online after footage of the moment spread across platforms.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the triple celebration and the significance of the new store for Priscilla's growing brand.

Watch the moment from Priscilla Ojo's store launch that got everyone talking:

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng