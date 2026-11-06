Primate Ayodele Raises Concerns Over Tinubu's Minister in Fresh Prophecy, 'Find a Way to Settle'
- Primate Elijah Ayodele said Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele is giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrong economic advice that could crash Nigeria's economy
- The cleric warned that continued borrowing is making Nigerians angrier and reducing Tinubu's chances in the 2027 elections
- Ayodele called out governors in the Tinubu administration for failing to channel state funds towards improving people's lives
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned that Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele is feeding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrong advice on economic policy, and that this could ultimately sink both the country's finances and the Nigerian leader's re-election ambitions.
The warning was contained in a statement signed by Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric's head of communications, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, November 6, 2026. He said the government's growing appetite for external borrowing was rooted in poor counsel from those closest to the president.
Ayodele's warning on borrowing and 2027 election
Ayodele argued that every new loan Tinubu takes weakens his political standing, as ordinary Nigerians remain unimpressed despite the borrowings.
"Tinubu should stop borrowing money; the more he does, the more he loses this election. Our mineral resources can be used to make money instead. The Minister of Finance and CBN governor have to do something, and they shouldn't use tax to create money. Nigeria is in serious debt. We should use what we have to get money, but the government isn't serious about it," he said.
The cleric urged the federal government to look inward and monetise the country's natural and mineral resources rather than repeatedly approaching financial institutions for loans.
Furthermore, Ayodele warned both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor (Olayemi Cardoso) and the finance minister against relying on taxation as a tool for revenue generation.
Ayodele pressed further, saying Tinubu must shift focus from accumulating new debts to finding concrete ways of settling existing ones.
"Tinubu should find a way to settle the debt instead of borrowing more and focus on economic buoyancy. The Minister of finance advise isn't working, the policies he is advising the government on will not help Nigeria. The economy will burst if care isn't taken, and things will continue to be costly," the preacher added.
Ayodele accuses governors of neglecting residents
Beyond his criticism of the presidency, Ayodele turned his attention to state governors.
He accused them of collecting more funds than ever before while their residents see little or no improvement in their daily lives.
He urged governors to redirect resources away from political campaigns and towards meaningful development in their states.
"Governors in this Tinubu regime are very lazy. They are making more money, but their people are not feeling the impact. They shouldn't spend all they make on campaigns because, after politics, the people will still remain; they should also make their states better," Ayodele said.
Legit.ng reports that the Lagos-based Christian leader has previously made political and economic prophecies about Nigeria's leadership, with his church regularly issuing statements on national affairs.
Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele prophesies showdown, advises Tinubu on Shettima
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on 3 people who can sack Tinubu
- Trump’s military threats: 'US is not joking,' Primate Ayodele speaks, sends strong message to Tinubu
Ituen predicts nine 'governorship winners'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries named nine governorship candidates he believes will win their respective elections in the 2027 elections, warning other aspirants against contesting the listed politicians.
In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ituen attributed his latest prophecy to a divine vision.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.