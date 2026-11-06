Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has set out the fees applicants must pay when submitting and completing a citizenship application

The cost varies depending on the applicant's category, including permanent residents, overseas-born children, and children born to Singapore citizen parents

All fees paid to Singapore's ICA are non-refundable, regardless of the outcome of the application

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published a full breakdown of the fees required at each stage of the citizenship application process, with costs varying by applicant category.

The charges apply at two points: when the application is submitted, and again when citizenship formalities are completed.

Singapore citizenship application fees vary by applicant category, with ICA outlining submission. Credit: Venclova/Getty

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What adult PRs and their children must pay

Adult permanent residents (PRs) applying for Singapore citizenship, as well as children of PRs, are required to pay S100 per applicant at the point of submission. Once the application is approved and formalities are being wrapped up, a Singapore Citizenship Certificate costs S70.

New citizens aged 15 and above must also pay an additional S$10 for a Singapore Identity Card (IC).

Fees for children born overseas to Singapore citizen parents

A lower submission fee of S$18 per applicant applies to overseas-born children where either the gestational mother is a Singapore citizen, or the father is a Singapore citizen and was married to the gestational mother at the time of the child's birth.

For this group, no fee is charged for the Singapore Citizenship Certificate upon completion of formalities. However, new citizens in this category who are aged 15 and above still pay S$10 for the Singapore IC.

All other children, whether born overseas or locally, who do not fall into the above categories are charged S100atsubmission,S70 for the Citizenship Certificate, and S$10 for the IC if they are 15 years or older.

The ICA has made clear that all fees paid during the process are non-refundable, regardless of whether an application succeeds or fails.

The authority also noted that it will inform successful applicants of any additional fees that may apply beyond those already listed.

Singapore announces new occupations for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Singapore has expanded the range of jobs available to foreign workers under its work permit framework, with three new occupation categories set to take effect from 1 September 2026.

The country's Ministry of Manpower confirmed the update to its Non-Traditional Sources Occupation List (NTS Occupation List), which governs the types of roles employers can fill using foreign workers sourced from non-traditional countries. The change opens up opportunities across aviation, childcare, and food services.

Source: Legit.ng