Australia Lists 9 Visa Types That Make Foreigners Eligible for ImmiCard
- Australia named nine specific visa categories whose holders may qualify to apply for an Evidence of Immigration Status ImmiCard
- The ImmiCard serves as an official document that helps eligible foreigners prove their immigration status while living in Australia
- Holding one of the nine listed visas does not guarantee approval, as applicants must also meet additional government requirements
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Australia has outlined nine visa categories that could qualify foreigners living in the country to apply for an Evidence of Immigration Status ImmiCard.
The ImmiCard is an official document that helps eligible visa holders demonstrate their immigration status while residing in Australia. The Australian government, however, is clear that holding one of the qualifying visas is not sufficient on its own — applicants must also satisfy additional requirements before a card is granted.
9 visa types eligible for Australia's ImmiCard
According to the Australian government, the following visa holders may be eligible to apply:
1. Bridging visa E for unauthorised maritime arrivals (subclass 050 or 051)
2. Bridging visa for victims of human traffic-king (subclass 060)
3. Bridging visa for people awaiting removal from Australia (subclass 070)
4. Humanitarian Stay visa (subclass 449)
5. Temporary Protection visa (subclass 785)
6. Temporary Humanitarian Concern visa (subclass 786)
7. Safe Haven Enterprise visa (subclass 790)
8. Resolution of Status visa (subclass 851)
9. Permanent Protection visa (subclass 866)
What the ImmiCard means for eligible visa holders
The list covers a range of circumstances, from individuals awaiting decisions on their status in Australia to those granted temporary or permanent protection on humanitarian grounds. Bridging visas, which are typically issued to people while their substantive visa applications are being processed or while arrangements for their departure are being made, feature prominently across the first three categories.
The Temporary Protection visa and Safe Haven Enterprise visa both apply to individuals who arrived in Australia without authorisation but were found to have protection obligations under Australian law. The Permanent Protection visa and Resolution of Status visa, meanwhile, offer longer-term solutions for those who have been assessed as needing ongoing protection.
Regardless of which category an applicant falls into, meeting the government's eligibility criteria remains a mandatory step before any ImmiCard is issued.
Australia names countries eligible for ETA-entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had published a list of 34 countries and territories whose passport holders are eligible for its Electronic Travel Authority (ETA), allowing them to visit without applying for a traditional visa.
The report explained that ETA holders can enter Australia multiple times within 12 months and stay for up to three months per visit. However, no African country appears on the eligibility list.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng