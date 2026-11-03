Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku? Global Seer Releases Clear Prophecy on 'Winner' of 2027 Election
- Self-proclaimed global seer Samuelking Ogbole shared a prophecy about the 2027 Nigerian presidential election
- Prophet Ogbole predicted that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar would come second in the race despite mounting a strong challenge
- The 'seer' warned that the 2027 election would be marked by protests, legal battles and deep political divisions across the country
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - A self-proclaimed seer, Samuelking Ogbole, has claimed in a prophecy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win re-election in 2027 and return to Aso Rock for a second term in office.
Legit.ng reports that Ogbole shared the prediction on his Facebook page, framing it as a divine revelation about the outcome of the next presidential contest. He stated that the victory would come despite what he described as fierce opposition, political controversy and public agitation surrounding the election.
Atiku tipped to finish second
In the same prophecy, Ogbole named the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar as the runner-up, saying the opposition figure would put up a strong fight but ultimately fall short of defeating the incumbent.
According to the seer, the period surrounding the election will be turbulent. He predicted widespread protests, mutual accusations between political camps, court battles and a country sharply divided over the legitimacy of the results. Despite all of that, he maintained, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would still declare Tinubu the winner.
2027 election: 'Seer' calls on Nigerians to pray
Ogbole closed his message with a call to action, urging Nigerians to pray for the country ahead of the 2027 elections, suggesting the period would require spiritual and national unity to navigate.
The prediction adds to a growing volume of prophetic commentary from African religious and spiritual figures ahead of what is shaping up to be a highly contested election cycle.
Prophet Ogbole wrote on social media:
PROPHECY FOR 2027 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - NIGERIA
Thus saith the Lord...
I see the year 2027, and I see a cloud over Nigeria. This election will come with a lot of controversies, a lot of noise, a lot of battles in the courts and on the streets.
I see agitations, I see protests, I see accusations flying from every corner. The nation will shake, the tension will be high, many will say, "this time it will not happen", but hear me.
I see Bola Ahmed Tinubu going back to Aso Rock.
Despite the storm, despite the gang-up, despite the controversies, INEC will declare him winner. The numbers will speak in his favour.
I see Atiku Abubakar coming second. He will fight hard, he will pull a crowd, he will come close, but it will not be enough to take the seat.
This is what I saw. Pray for Nigeria.
Read Ogbole's full post below via Facebook:
Read more on the 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.