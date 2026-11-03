Self-proclaimed global seer Samuelking Ogbole shared a prophecy about the 2027 Nigerian presidential election

Prophet Ogbole predicted that ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar would come second in the race despite mounting a strong challenge

The 'seer' warned that the 2027 election would be marked by protests, legal battles and deep political divisions across the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A self-proclaimed seer, Samuelking Ogbole, has claimed in a prophecy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win re-election in 2027 and return to Aso Rock for a second term in office.

Legit.ng reports that Ogbole shared the prediction on his Facebook page, framing it as a divine revelation about the outcome of the next presidential contest. He stated that the victory would come despite what he described as fierce opposition, political controversy and public agitation surrounding the election.

African 'seer' Samuelking Ogbole releases a prophecy about Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election amid Peter Obi and Atiku's ambitions. Photo credit: @atiku, @PeterObi, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Atiku tipped to finish second

In the same prophecy, Ogbole named the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar as the runner-up, saying the opposition figure would put up a strong fight but ultimately fall short of defeating the incumbent.

According to the seer, the period surrounding the election will be turbulent. He predicted widespread protests, mutual accusations between political camps, court battles and a country sharply divided over the legitimacy of the results. Despite all of that, he maintained, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would still declare Tinubu the winner.

2027 election: 'Seer' calls on Nigerians to pray

Ogbole closed his message with a call to action, urging Nigerians to pray for the country ahead of the 2027 elections, suggesting the period would require spiritual and national unity to navigate.

The prediction adds to a growing volume of prophetic commentary from African religious and spiritual figures ahead of what is shaping up to be a highly contested election cycle.

Prophet Ogbole wrote on social media:

PROPHECY FOR 2027 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - NIGERIA

Thus saith the Lord...

I see the year 2027, and I see a cloud over Nigeria. This election will come with a lot of controversies, a lot of noise, a lot of battles in the courts and on the streets.

I see agitations, I see protests, I see accusations flying from every corner. The nation will shake, the tension will be high, many will say, "this time it will not happen", but hear me.

I see Bola Ahmed Tinubu going back to Aso Rock.

Despite the storm, despite the gang-up, despite the controversies, INEC will declare him winner. The numbers will speak in his favour.

I see Atiku Abubakar coming second. He will fight hard, he will pull a crowd, he will come close, but it will not be enough to take the seat.

This is what I saw. Pray for Nigeria.

Read Ogbole's full post below via Facebook:

Read more on the 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng