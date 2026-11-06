Pastor Jerry Eze attended the grand dedication ceremony of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's 120,000-capacity auditorium on Friday, November 6, 2026

A video of Eze greeting senior clerics at the event quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention online

The founder of Streams of Joy International was spotted kneeling before Bishop David Oyedepo and other pastors at the ceremony

A clip of Pastor Jerry Eze showing deference to some of Nigeria's most prominent church leaders has sparked a wave of conversation online following the grand dedication of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's new 120,000-capacity auditorium.

The event, which drew clergy from across the country and beyond, served as the backdrop for a moment that many viewers found deeply moving.

Pastor Jerry Eze attends the dedication of Pastor David Ibiyeomie's church, as Bishop Oyedepo was also in attendance. Photo credit@realjerryeze/@pastrodavidibiyeomie/@davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International, arrived at the venue and made his way through the rows of seated dignitaries, pausing to greet each one personally.

Jerry Eze's show of humility

He first approached the host, Pastor Ibiyeomie, before walking over to Bishop David Oyedepo and then to Ibiyeomie's wife and other senior ministers at the ceremony.

What caught the attention of those present, and later viewers online, was the manner in which Eze offered his greetings.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie dedicates his new church auditorium in grand style as clergy attend the ceremony. Photo credit@davidibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

With each person he approached, he lowered himself so that one knee touched the floor, a gesture widely regarded in Nigerian culture as a mark of profound respect.

The footage of the cleric, which began circulating on Friday, 6 November 2026, prompted both those in attendance and thousands of followers on social media to share their thoughts on what they witnessed.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric at the Hand of God Auditorium:

Fans react to Pastor Jerry Eze's gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@idgoldsignatures commented:

"Humility the cry. Lord teach me to be humble."

@pearl_official224 reacted:

"Awww some of them are just seeing pastor Jerry for the first time see the way they're all looking at him"

@mrs_vpeace wrote:

"That's my papa."

@uzeewealth stated:

"When apostle Joshua Selman talk's about Honor this is exactly what he's talking about"

@entrepreneurschatpodcast shared:

"The patriarchs leaving the church in great hands."

@onome_jessi said:

"My prophets, I just dey smile, Dey watch them"

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago. When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng