Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned that the APC had allegedly put rigging plans in place targeting opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader said the scale of rigging planned would be unlike anything previously seen in Nigeria

Ayodele claimed President Tinubu will do anything to win the 2027 election and that APC plans a secret meeting with technical riggers and electoral officials

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued a stark warning that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly putting together rigging plans to knock out opposition parties in the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that Ayodele's media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, signed a statement on Sunday, November 1, containing the prophetic claims, in which Ayodele urged opposition parties to act quickly or risk being overwhelmed before they can mount any meaningful resistance.

Primate Elijah Ayodele alleges that the APC is plotting to rig the 2027 elections and weaken opposition parties. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Ayodele's warning to opposition

The cleric said the level of electoral manipulation being planned is without precedent in Nigeria's political history. He warned that time is running out for opposition groups to prepare.

"If the opposition doesn't do the needful now, they will rig them out with a kind of high-level technique. It will be the kind that has never happened in Nigeria before. If care isn't taken, it will happen, and there is nothing the opposition will do about it," he said.

The Lagos-based preacher also gave a specific timeline, saying the machinery would be activated roughly ten days before the election date. He added that by that point, every detail of the plan would already be locked in.

"The rigging plans will be set in motion ten days before the election. Every plan will be perfected by then because the ruling party is desperate to win this election. The opposition hasn't shown seriousness yet to win this election," he said.

Claim of secret APC meeting with 'riggers'

The prophet went further, alleging that President Bola Tinubu is personally invested in retaining power at all costs. He also claimed that the APC intends to hold a covert gathering involving people he described as technical riggers and certain electoral officials.

"President Tinubu will do anything to win this election; he is very desperate and serious about this election. Many governors will not win free and fair in this election. Also, I see APC holding a strategic meeting with technical riggers and some electoral officials. Nigerians will not be aware of it, but that will be where the rigging plans will be perfected. The opposition must wake up now," he said.

Ayodele added that most serving governors would be unable to secure genuine electoral victories under current conditions, suggesting that the manipulation he foresees extends beyond the presidential race.

Read more on 2027 election

Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling APC is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.

Primate Ayodele stated that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng