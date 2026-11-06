Vice-President Kashim Shettima attacked NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi at an APC campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

Shettima claimed Obi had damaged his own standing among Nigerians through what he described as false claims and inaccurate figures

President Bola Tinubu also attended the rally and commissioned projects in Akwa Ibom, including a new terminal at Victor Attah International Airport

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State - Vice-President Kashim Shettima has declared that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has destroyed his own chances in the 2027 general elections.

Shettima said Obi ran himself out of the 2027 presidential race through what he called lies and bogus statistics.

As reported by Daily Trust, Shettima made the remarks on Friday at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, where President Bola Tinubu also appeared to commission completed projects in the state.

Shettima takes aim at Peter Obi

The Vice-President did not hold back in his assessment of Obi's political standing, suggesting the NDC candidate had recently travelled abroad quietly before returning to Nigeria.

"I hear my friend Peter Obi is back in the country after sneaking out to have a rest. He might have avoided Lagos and Abuja on arrival," Shettima said.

He went on to suggest that Obi had thrown away whatever goodwill he once commanded among Nigerian voters.

"And clearly this gentle man has run himself out of this race with his lies and bogus statistics. We warned him that he'll get to that," he added.

"Peter Obi has clearly messed up and squandered away his goodwill; he no longer excites when he speaks these days. He draws suspicions, too bad for him."

Tinubu commissions Akwa Ibom projects

Before Shettima addressed the crowd, President Tinubu inaugurated a number of projects delivered under Governor Umo Eno's administration in Akwa Ibom. Among them was a newly constructed terminal building at Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo.

Tinubu described his visit to the state as a homecoming, drawing on his personal history with the region.

"I recall my days in Mobile when I contributed to the development of Eket, I did not know that one day I will become Nigeria's President," he said.

The President praised Governor Eno as a visionary leader committed to leaving lasting legacies in Akwa Ibom State.

He added that the federal government's decision to grant Victor Attah International Airport international flight status was a direct result of Eno's dedication to the state's development.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NDC vice presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso pushed back against Shettima's attack on Peter Obi's grasp of economic data.

Shettima knocks Peter Obi: "Master of bogus statistics"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shettima publicly criticised Peter Obi at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja.

Shettima mocked Obi's frequent comparisons between Nigeria and Bangladesh, saying a shirt tailored for one country cannot fit another.

The VP also dismissed Obi's claim that he won the 2023 presidential election, describing it as a delusion of grandeur.

Source: Legit.ng