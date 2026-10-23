A legal analyst has outlined over a dozen policy decisions he believes position Tinubu strongly ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Nigeria's foreign reserves and stock market figures have been cited among the most striking economic shifts since May 2023

From state police to a unified identity database that caught Boko Haram commanders, the reforms span security, energy, and taxation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - A Nigerian legal analyst, Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq., has argued that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policy record since May 29, 2023, positions him firmly for a second term in 2027.

Amadi pointed to at least 12 major reforms spanning the economy, security, energy, and infrastructure.

Amadi says Tinubu's 12 bold reforms in 3 years could seal his 2027 reelection bid. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

He acknowledged that the removal of the fuel subsidy on Tinubu's first day in office triggered an immediate spike in petrol prices, partly worsened by what he described as deliberate hoarding by interests opposed to Nigeria's progress.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

However, he maintained that the decision ultimately freed the energy sector from corruption and prevented a broader economic collapse.

On foreign exchange, Amadi noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria's unification of exchange rates has ended a system he says previously rewarded political connections over legitimate business needs, making forex accessible at a uniform rate to all Nigerians.

The tax reform framework drew particular attention. The administration reportedly consolidated more than 50 taxes and levies into fewer than 10, while exempting individuals earning ₦800,000 or less annually from income tax entirely.

Small businesses with turnover below ₦50 million also pay zero company tax. Amadi cited World Bank recognition of Nigeria as a global reference point for the reforms.

Nigeria's foreign reserves, which stood at approximately $3.5 billion when Tinubu assumed office, have reportedly climbed to around $65 billion, described as the highest figure in 13 years. Foreign direct investment, meanwhile, reportedly surged from $90 million to $850 million within a single quarter.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has gained 137% since May 2023, meaning a ₦1 million investment at inauguration would today be worth over ₦2.4 million.

Inflation, which peaked at 34.8% in December 2024, has since fallen to 14%, according to figures published by the National Bureau of Statistics and confirmed by the World Bank, IMF, and S&P.

On electricity, Tinubu signed the Electricity Act 2026, enabling states to generate, transmit, and sell power independently for the first time in roughly 60 years.

The NIMC Act 2026 also established a unified national identity database, which Amadi says recently helped identify seven Boko Haram commanders concealed among returning Hajj pilgrims.

Additional achievements cited include the establishment of six Regional Development Agencies to address longstanding marginalisation concerns, progress on state policing legislation after 66 years of centralised control, and active construction on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, with two of six sections reportedly delivered.

"No past president in Nigeria has dared to make these bold decisions touching on reforms and many infrastructures in just 3 years."

Amadi points to a unified identity database, regional development agencies, state policing plans, etc. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo finally speaks on Tinubu’s economic reforms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo criticised Tinubu's economic reforms at a major summit in London, United Kingdom.

Obasanjo linked the naira's sharp depreciation to Nigeria's status as the world's poverty capital.

The former president questioned the benefit of a 300% currency devaluation for ordinary Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng