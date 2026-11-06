An APC chieftain in Lokoja broke ranks with Senator Sunday Karimi after a Federal High Court affirmed Hon. Sunday Bamidele Aro as the authentic winner of the Kogi West senatorial primary

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, a former Karimi supporter, declared his loyalty had shifted to Aro and called on other supporters to do the same

Ibrahim also dismissed suggestions that the APC could not win Kogi West without Karimi, urging the senator to back all party candidates ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Lokoja, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, has publicly called on Senator Sunday Karimi to accept the Federal High Court's decision affirming Hon. Sunday Bamidele Aro as the rightful winner of the Kogi West APC senatorial primary.

Ibrahim, who described himself as a former Karimi supporter, said the court ruling must be respected in order to preserve party unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC chieftain Mohammed Ibrahim calls on Karimi to support Aro and all APC candidates ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, he argued that no individual's political interest should override the collective good of the APC.

"I am one of his supporters, but it's obvious the party's interest is supreme to that of any individual. My loyalty henceforth is with Sam Aro, the next senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Ibrahim said.

Background to the legal dispute

The court ruling followed a legal battle that began when Karimi sought to move the case from the Federal High Court in Lokoja to its Abuja division. The Lokoja court proceeded with the matter and delivered a judgment in favour of Aro.

Ibrahim also pushed back on claims circulating in political circles that the APC would struggle to win Kogi West without Karimi's backing.

He dismissed any suggestions that the party was engaged in talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the district, insisting the APC had the capacity to secure victory on its own.

Ibrahim calls on supporters to back Aro

Beyond his personal declaration, Ibrahim urged those who had previously aligned with Karimi to shift their support to the court-recognised candidate. He described Aro as a credible politician who had been tested and found capable of representing the district.

Ibrahim also addressed Aro directly, congratulating him on the development and urging him to begin preparations for the senatorial contest without delay. He assured Aro that party members were prepared to work alongside him to secure a win.

The chieftain further called on Karimi to go beyond acceptance and actively support Aro, as well as other APC candidates across the country, from the presidential race down to state assembly elections.

Ibrahim rejects claims the APC cannot win Kogi West without the senator

Source: Original

2027 election: APC group warns Faleke-Audu loyalists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC Network Movement in Kogi state accused a faction of the Audu/Faleke political family of working against the ruling party.

The group claims some individuals are using the Tinubu Support Group platform to secretly recruit for opposition parties ahead of 2027.

Coordinator Ogungbemi Olusola has issued a direct appeal to Hon. James Faleke over activities being carried out in his name.

Source: Legit.ng