Galatasaray confirmed Victor Osimhen will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Saturday after a Champions League match revealed a loose body in his left knee

The Super Eagles striker is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks, putting his December return date in question

Nigeria face Tanzania in a crucial AFCON 2027 double-header without Osimhen, having managed only three points from their first two Group L games

Victor Osimhen is set to go under the knife on Saturday, November 7, after Galatasaray confirmed the Super Eagles striker requires arthroscopic knee surgery following a Champions League match earlier this week.

The Nigerian forward completed all 90 minutes of Galatasaray's 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday, but medical checks afterwards uncovered a loose body in his left knee.

Victor Osimhen could be sidelined for two to four weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish club announced via their official X page on Friday that club doctor Yener İnce will perform the procedure at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital.

How long Osimhen could miss

Arthroscopic surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that uses small incisions and a camera to treat problems inside a joint, and recovery timelines vary depending on what is found and corrected during the operation.

For the 27-year-old, the expected absence is between two and four weeks, per Afrik-Foot.

In the first week, medical staff will focus on bringing down swelling and restoring basic movement in the left knee.

Light rehabilitation and gradually increased weight-bearing activity could follow in the second week if there are no complications.

By the third or fourth week, Osimhen could begin running and football-specific drills, provided his knee responds well throughout the process.

Galatasaray have not yet released an official timeline for his return, so the club will assess each stage of his recovery before making any further announcement.

When can Osimhen return to action

A two-to-four-week rehabilitation window puts a possible return somewhere in early to mid-December, though that estimate hinges on how Saturday's operation goes and whether the striker encounters any setbacks along the way.

Before returning to competitive action, Osimhen will need to regain full mobility, strength and confidence in the knee.

Galatasaray are unlikely to push him back too soon, given the risk of worsening the injury if he resumes before his rehabilitation is complete.

The club will monitor his progress and update supporters as his condition becomes clearer.

What the injury means for Nigeria

The timing is damaging for the Super Eagles, who face Tanzania twice in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, on November 13 and November 17. Osimhen will miss both fixtures.

Nigeria's position in Group L is already fragile. The team collected just three points from their opening two matches, winning 2-1 against Madagascar in Uyo before a 3-0 defeat away to Guinea-Bissau.

Osimhen was absent for both games through injury, and his continued unavailability means head coach Eric Chelle must again reorganise his attack without his main striker.

Group L offers only one automatic qualification place, making the November double-header against Tanzania a near must-win situation for Nigeria.

With only three points separating the Super Eagles from dangerous ground, every result in the coming weeks carries extra weight.

Osimhen ignores injury warning

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s fitness ahead of Galatasaray’s Champions League clash with Stuttgart, after the striker returned to full training following a knock against Konyaspor.

Footage of Osimhen limping after the match raised fears he could miss the crucial tie, but his return to training gave Galatasaray fresh hope.

Source: Legit.ng