Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries is set to dedicate the Hand of God Cathedral in Port Harcourt on November 6, 2026

The 120,000-seat auditorium in Igwuruta is positioned as Nigeria's largest church, surpassing Bishop Oyedepo's 109,000-capacity Ark

Bishop David Oyedepo is among the expected participants at the 10 a.m. dedication ceremony along Airport Road

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries is preparing to dedicate what is being described as Nigeria's largest church building, with the ceremony scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10 a.m.

The Hand of God Cathedral, located in Igwuruta along Airport Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, boasts a 120,000-seat capacity, making it larger than Bishop David Oyedepo's The Ark at Living Faith Church Worldwide, which seats approximately 109,000 worshippers.

Salvation Ministries' Hand of God Cathedral features a massive auditorium with 120,000 seating capacity in Port Harcourt. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

The structure is designed with five wings shaped to resemble an open hand, and its construction has spanned several years. The facility includes hundreds of toilets and ample parking space.

A video circulating on X offers a walkthrough of the nearly finished complex, showing row upon row of blue seats still covered in protective plastic, large screens, and bright lighting across the expansive main auditorium.

Exterior footage captures the multi-wing modern complex, while interior shots show hallways and final preparations underway, with workers and visitors moving through the building.

Bishop David Oyedepo is listed among the expected participants at the dedication, alongside other guests who have been invited to attend the ceremony at the global headquarters of Salvation Ministries.

See Pastor Ibiyeomie's new Hand of God Cathedral in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Ibiyeomie's Hand of God Cathedral

The upcoming dedication has stirred significant conversation online, with Nigerians holding sharply divided views on the project.

@goodiestsam wrote:

"What exactly are people's pains about this. You guys won't go and hold your politicians responsible na to dey find church Una wan attack."

@Jd_Alibi questioned:

"For what purpose? To serve God who doesn't dwell in temples?"

@oghomwenrhiere countered:

"Indeed is the hand of God. Only God can do this."

@A_lan_wake remarked:

"Of course Nigeria will have the biggest church. Like a bigger church is what we need."

@Enimc03i wrote:

"Big church, big pastor, big schemes on the big congregation to give big offerings and big tithes. Jesus did not do church with all these pressures."

@chykeze simply noted:

"Nigeria and church business."

@BOOMVILLE01 asked:

"Shey we no dey go heaven again?"

Hand of God Cathedral showcases an expansive modern church complex with multiple wings, a massive auditorium and extensive facilities in Rivers State. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ibiyeomie warns Christians against unpaid tithes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie urged Christians to pay their tithes before spending money on Christmas clothes and other festive activities, warning that neglecting the obligation could bring misfortune.

He recounted two incidents in which vehicle tyres burst and claimed both drivers had failed to pay their tithes, arguing that believers should not blame every difficulty on the devil.

The Salvation Ministries founder also criticised Christians who paid incorrect amounts and warned them against neglecting their tithes in December.

Source: Legit.ng