Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem released a new music video addressing President Bola Tinubu directly

The singer used Seyi Tinubu's name in the lyrics to send a message to the president about the suffering of Nigerians

Eedris also aimed at the legislature over the newly passed tax law, drawing strong reactions from fans online

Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem is back with a bold political statement, this time directing his message straight at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through a brand-new music video posted on Instagram on Monday, 2 November 2026.

The "Jagajaga" singer, known for decades of using music as social commentary, took a striking approach by addressing Seyi Tinubu, the president's son, in his lyrics.

Eedris Abdulkareem shares a video of his new music in which he spoke about the state of the nation in a daring message to Tinubu. Photo credit@eedreisabdulkareem/@seyitinubu/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The message was unmistakable: get your father to do right by Nigerians.

"Seyi Tinubu, how you dey, help beg you, papa. Your papa na good father to you but na bad for Nigerians."

Eedris raps in the track, drawing a sharp contrast between the president's role as a family man and his leadership of the country.

Eedris targets tax law and electoral system

Beyond the personal appeal to Seyi, the song also takes aim at the Nigerian legislature, accusing lawmakers of passing a new tax law while allegedly waiting to rig the next election before implementing it.

Eedris Abdulkareem sends Seyi Tinubu to his father over the state of the nation in his new music. Photo credit@eedrsiabudlkareem

Source: Instagram

The veteran musician wove together three of Nigeria's major languages, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa, to ensure his message cuts across every region and demographic in the country.

The multilingual approach echoes Eedris's long-standing reputation as a pan-Nigerian voice, one who has refused to stay silent on issues of governance and economic hardship since the early 2000s.

Here is the Instagram video of Eedris Abdulkareem's song about Nigeria:

Fans react to "Beg Your Papa"

The release quickly ignited conversation online, with fans flooding the comments section to share their thoughts.

@mideshairline wrote:

"With the tax way line up we never still serious o"

@kevwe_ofomukoro1 said:

"Edris has been speaking up for Nigerians from jagajaga till date"

@oluwafemco_rst reacted:

"Our campaign song don ready"

@goldtiful commented:

"Eedris still fighting for a better Nigeria since the time of Nigeria jaga jaga"

@faithfitnesstore shared:

"'Beg Your Papa' He don too put us for Talk!"

@iambukijo wrote:

"Not just his son, tell his wife to beg him too o."

@ogastreet added:

"Thank God for Gossipmill, I Dey sure say NBC go ban the song sharp sharp, but we no shake"

Eedris Abdulkareem replies to FG

Legit.ng, which previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem spoke out after his diss track was banned. He shared his grievance over the issue and criticised their move. Eedris asked questions and outlined his next steps.

Fans also supported him and cheered him in the comment section of the post. They also shared their reaction to what the government did to him.

Source: Legit.ng