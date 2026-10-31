A US federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled on October 30, 2026, on a motion seeking discovery from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and DCI Group

The court also denied a motion by nonparty Karl Von Batten to file an amicus curiae brief in the FOIA litigation involving the FBI and DEA

Plaintiff Aaron Greenspan's motion for summary judgment was also denied in the same ruling

A United States federal court has rejected a bid to compel Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and lobbying firm DCI Group to participate in discovery proceedings tied to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in Washington, D.C.

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued the ruling on October 30, 2026, in litigation brought by Aaron Greenspan against the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

US district court denies motion in suit against President Bola Tinubu under the FOIA Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Greenspan had sought limited discovery, arguing it was connected to alleged cyberattacks on his website. The court found that the proposed discovery lacked sufficient relevance to the core FOIA dispute and declined to allow it.

Court sets procedural limits on FOIA proceedings

Attorney Christopher W. Carmichael, commenting on the ruling, said the decision confirmed that FOIA proceedings have defined boundaries. "The Court's decision makes clear that this Freedom of Information Act proceeding cannot be used to pursue discovery unrelated to the legal questions before it," he said. "By denying the request for discovery against President Tinubu and DCI Group, the Court reinforced the importance of keeping this litigation focused on the issues properly before it."

Beyond the discovery question, the court also denied a separate application by nonparty Karl Von Batten, who had sought permission to submit an amicus curiae brief. Greenspan's related request for judicial notice was similarly refused.

The court went further, also dismissing Greenspan's motion for summary judgment, meaning the underlying FOIA dispute will continue without a resolution at this stage.

Lawyers say rulings clarify what belongs before the court

Attorney Oluwole Afolabi said the cluster of rulings helps define the scope of the litigation going forward. "The Court also denied the plaintiff's motion for summary judgment and rejected a separate request to introduce an amicus brief," he said. "While the underlying FOIA issues remain before the Court, these rulings establish important procedural boundaries and clarify which matters are appropriate for consideration in this litigation."

The core FOIA claims against the FBI and DEA remain active before the court, and the case is expected to continue.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, October 31.

Read Onanuga's full statement on X here:

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng