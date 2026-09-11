President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s early education has been detailed in an autobiography published by the Nigerian Embassy

The account reveals that Tinubu began his schooling at St. John’s Primary School Aroloya in Lagos before moving on to Children Home School in Ibadan

These institutions, especially St. John’s Anglican Primary School, hold a rich history and have produced many prominent Nigerians

According to an autobiography published by the Nigerian Embassy and viewed by Legit.ng, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s primary and secondary education were mentioned.

Tinubu attends St. John’s Primary School in Lagos, a historic institution founded in 1857. Photo credit: LiamDan/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu’s Primary School in Lagos

According to the document, President Tinubu first attended St. John’s Primary School Aroloya in Lagos. Founded in 1857 in a small shed within church grounds, the school expanded over the years. By 1870, it had a T-shaped building, and later, a three-storey structure was completed on September 28, 1954.

The new building was commissioned by the then Federal Minister for Education. On October 11, 1954, staff and pupils officially moved into the facility, which remains on the same site today. Many prominent Nigerians were said to have passed through its classrooms, making it a cornerstone of Lagos’ educational history.

After completing his primary education, the published biography showed that Tinubu proceeded to Children Home School Ibadan.

The primary school President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was revealed to have attended is located at 30, Palm Street, Aroloya, Lagos Island, Lagos. For enquiries, the school can be reached via phone on +2348064804573.

St. John’s Anglican Primary School considered a landmark producing many prominent Nigerians. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

FBI document shows Bola Tinubu's actual date of birth

A report by Legit.ng noted that a letter from the United States Embassy, dated February 4, 2003, has resurfaced online. The document records President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s date of birth as March 29, 1952, based on findings from a criminal record check carried out by the FBI.

Source: Legit.ng