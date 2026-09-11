Published Autobiography Shows Tinubu’s Actual Primary and Secondary School, Location Mentioned
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s early education has been detailed in an autobiography published by the Nigerian Embassy
- The account reveals that Tinubu began his schooling at St. John’s Primary School Aroloya in Lagos before moving on to Children Home School in Ibadan
- These institutions, especially St. John’s Anglican Primary School, hold a rich history and have produced many prominent Nigerians
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
According to an autobiography published by the Nigerian Embassy and viewed by Legit.ng, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s primary and secondary education were mentioned.
Tinubu’s Primary School in Lagos
According to the document, President Tinubu first attended St. John’s Primary School Aroloya in Lagos. Founded in 1857 in a small shed within church grounds, the school expanded over the years. By 1870, it had a T-shaped building, and later, a three-storey structure was completed on September 28, 1954.
The new building was commissioned by the then Federal Minister for Education. On October 11, 1954, staff and pupils officially moved into the facility, which remains on the same site today. Many prominent Nigerians were said to have passed through its classrooms, making it a cornerstone of Lagos’ educational history.
After completing his primary education, the published biography showed that Tinubu proceeded to Children Home School Ibadan.
The primary school President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was revealed to have attended is located at 30, Palm Street, Aroloya, Lagos Island, Lagos. For enquiries, the school can be reached via phone on +2348064804573.
FBI document shows Bola Tinubu's actual date of birth
A report by Legit.ng noted that a letter from the United States Embassy, dated February 4, 2003, has resurfaced online. The document records President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s date of birth as March 29, 1952, based on findings from a criminal record check carried out by the FBI.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.