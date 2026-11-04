Germany's official household budget survey revealed the average German household spent EUR 3,032 per month on private consumption

Housing and accommodation costs alone swallowed more than a third of total household spending, with food and transport following behind

Rent in Germany's seven largest cities ran nearly 50% above the national average, with Munich leading the pack by a wide margin

Germany's Federal Statistical Office published findings from its household budget survey, revealing how the average German household distributed its monthly consumer spending across key categories.

According to the survey, total private consumption expenditure averaged EUR 3,032 per month per household. Housing, energy and household maintenance consumed the largest share by far, at EUR 1,137, representing 37.5% of total spending.

German household spending is led by housing and energy costs, which account for 37.5% of the average monthly budget. Credit: AFP/Getty

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How German households split their monthly budget

Food, beverages and tobacco accounted for EUR 436, or 14.4% of monthly expenditure, while transport came in third at EUR 361, making up 11.9%. Leisure, sport and culture took EUR 260 (8.6%), and catering and accommodation services added EUR 206 (6.8%).

Other categories included:

1. Information and communication: EUR 142 (4.7%)

2. Furnishings, household appliances and items: EUR 137 (4.5%)

3. Clothing and footwear: EUR 111 (3.7%)

4. Other goods and services: EUR 110 (3.6%)

5. Health: EUR 98 (3.2%)

6. Educational services: EUR 26 (0.9%)

7. Insurance and financial services: EUR 6 (0.2%)

Taken together, housing and food accounted for 52% of all private consumer spending across German households. Compared with other European countries, Germany's share of food and non-alcoholic beverage spending sits roughly in the middle of the range, according to data published in November 2025.

City living costs significantly more

Where a person lives in Germany has a major impact on how much they spend. Smaller towns, rural areas and mid-sized cities tend to be more affordable, while the highest costs are concentrated in the country's seven largest urban centres: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and Stuttgart.

Rent in those seven cities is on average nearly 50% higher than the national figure, and service charges run about 22% above the national norm, as of November 2025. Munich stands out as the most expensive of the seven by a considerable distance.

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Source: Legit.ng