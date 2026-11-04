FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono deactivated his Instagram account after the fatal collision with Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel during a Segunda Division match

De Miguel suffered severe head and chest injuries after the stoppage-time incident on Monday and died the following morning

FC Andorra teammate Lautaro Spatz broke his silence on Wednesday to defend Owono's character as the goalkeeper skipped a voluntary training session

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been left shattered by the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, who passed away on Tuesday morning after sustaining critical injuries during a collision in Spain's second division, according to a teammate.

The fatal incident unfolded in stoppage time during Monday's Segunda Division fixture when Owono rushed off his line and collided heavily with De Miguel.

Jesús Owono was reportedly left traumatised by the incident, crying and praying in the dressing room. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper was shown a red card for the challenge, while De Miguel lay motionless on the pitch.

Medical personnel treated the 30-year-old striker for serious head and chest injuries before transferring him to intensive care.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and was resuscitated, but his condition deteriorated overnight, and he died on Tuesday morning.

Tenerife mourns De Miguel

Tenerife confirmed the news on Tuesday in an emotional statement, expressing deep grief over the loss of a player who had joined the club in the summer of 2025.

The club described him as a father-of-one and asked the public to respect the privacy of his family while acknowledging the support received from across the football world.

As a mark of respect, a minute's silence has been observed at European matches throughout the week.

According to GOAL, Owono was deeply affected by the incident, reportedly crying and praying in the dressing room.

A source close to the Equatorial Guinea international described him as "a caring, very kind person. He has no malice."

Owono's teammate breaks silence

FC Andorra centre-back Lautaro Spatz took to social media on Wednesday to address the condition of his colleague, stressing that Owono bore no malicious intent in the incident, BBC Sport reports.

"Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone," Spatz wrote.

"In football, unfortunate incidents can happen but no-one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences."

Spatz paid his respects to De Miguel before turning attention to the toll the tragedy had taken on Owono, describing the goalkeeper as "deeply affected by what has happened."

Players from FC Andorra gathered for a voluntary training session on Wednesday and held a minute's silence.

Owono was absent from the session.

The 25-year-old, who had accumulated over 30,000 followers on Instagram prior to the incident, has since deactivated his account.

Owono has made 47 international appearances for Equatorial Guinea, and the country's football federation moved quickly to stand behind him.

What goalkeeper wanted to do before tragedy

Legit.ng previously reported Owono planned to contact Jesús de Miguel’s family privately before speaking publicly about the fatal collision.

Owono’s silence was not indifference: he wanted his first words to go directly to De Miguel’s loved ones after the 29-year-old striker died in hospital. Read more about what happened and how Real Madrid players paid tribute.

Source: Legit.ng