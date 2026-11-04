The North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu/Shettima 2027 ran a five-day free medical outreach across seven facilities in Benue State

Over 27,000 patients received care, with hundreds of surgeries and eye consultations carried out during the October 2026 exercise

A woman at one of the hospitals named her newborn son after the movement's national coordinator during the outreach

Benue - The North Central Grassroots Mobilisation Movement for Tinubu/Shettima 2027 has wrapped up a five-day free medical outreach in Benue state, treating tens of thousands of residents across seven public health facilities between October 27 and 31, 2026.

Arc. Sonny Echono, the movement's national coordinator, launched the programme at the General Hospital in North Bank, Makurdi. He said the outreach was aimed at addressing healthcare gaps at the grassroots level while also building support for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Medical personnel attend to patients during the five-day free medical outreach. Photo: Tinubu/Shettima 2027 movement

Source: UGC

2027 Elections: 27,529 Patients Treated Across 7 Facilities

Professor Steve Abba, who led the medical team, said a total of 27,529 patients received care during the exercise. The team carried out 582 surgical procedures, conducted 2,384 ophthalmic consultations and distributed 225 pairs of corrective glasses. Another 1,847 people received dental care during the five-day programme.

Services on offer included diagnostic screenings, specialist consultations and treatment for conditions such as malaria, hypertension, acute respiratory infections and oral diseases. Maternal and paediatric care was also provided, and surgeries were performed for hernia, appendicitis, haemorrhoids and cataracts.

The outreach covered general hospitals in Makurdi, Gboko, Katsina-Ala, Vandeikya, Oju and Ugbokpo, as well as the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital in Otukpo. The Otukpo facility recorded the highest turnout with 7,597 beneficiaries, followed by Ugbokpo General Hospital with 4,771 and Vandeikya General Hospital with 3,875. A total of 74 patients — comprising 33 men, 23 women and 18 children — were admitted for further treatment and clinical evaluation.

Tinubu 2027: Donations and a Baby Named After the Coordinator

Beyond medical services, the movement donated consumables, maternal delivery packs, diagnostic supplies and thousands of long-lasting insecticide-treated nets to the participating hospitals.

One moment stood out at the Ugbokpo General Hospital, where a woman identified as Mrs Adeyi gave birth to a baby boy during the outreach and chose to name the child "Echono" in honour of the movement's national coordinator.

Medical personnel attend to patients during the five-day free medical outreach. Photo: Tinubu/Shettima 2027 movement

Source: UGC

FG Offers N50,000 Monthly Cash Relief to Vulnerable Nigerians

In another report, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has rolled out a monthly cash transfer programme that will pay N50,000 to vulnerable households across Nigeria, as part of efforts to ease the pressure of rising living costs on ordinary citizens.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, described the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention, known as NERSI, as a presidential initiative.

Doro said it is aimed at delivering direct financial support to millions of Nigerians struggling under the weight of global food inflation and surging prices of essential goods.

Source: Legit.ng