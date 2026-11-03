Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned that state police could create more security problems if not properly established before launch

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader also weighed in on the debate over raising Nigeria's minimum wage to N500,000

Ayodele urged labour leaders to factor in the health of the Nigerian economy before making wage demands on the government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu's administration against fast-tracking the rollout of state police across Nigeria, warning that several critical conditions remain unmet.

In a recent statement released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Ayodele said the government risks worsening the country's security situation if it pushes ahead without first addressing the structural gaps between the proposed state police and the existing national police force.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Tinubu's administration against rushing the introduction of state police across Nigeria. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said:

"There will be a lot of issues between the state police and the regular police. It is not something to rush; it will not end crime or terrorism. There will be a lot of things involved. There is a lot to do in order to manage state police; there are factors involved. They shouldn't rush it."

State police needs proper foundation

While the preacher acknowledged state police as a welcome idea for tackling insecurity, he stressed that the concept would only deliver results if it is built on a solid and well-thought-out framework.

"State police is a good initiative; it is an initiative that can help Nigeria's insecurity, but if it is not well established, it will only create more problems for the country. The government must be careful and not be in a haste to get it done," he added.

The federal government passed the constitutional amendment enabling state police in 2024, with several states already beginning preliminary steps towards setting up their own forces.

'N500k minimum wage would cause economic collapse'

Furthermore, the Lagos-based Christian leader addressed the push by some labour groups for a minimum wage of N500,000, describing it as an unrealistic demand that could bring the Nigerian economy to its knees.

He called on union leaders to weigh their requests against what the economy can realistically absorb, saying gradual improvements to the minimum wage would be more sustainable than a sharp jump to N500,000.

"The Nigerian government cannot pay a N500,000 minimum wage to civil servants. It's a thing that will never come to pass; it can only be improved gradually so that it won't cause economic hardship," he said.

The cleric acknowledged that the current minimum wage is insufficient for most households but insisted the solution lies in steady, measured increases rather than one large leap.

"Labour leaders should be considerate in their demands. The government definitely has to increase the minimum wage because the current one doesn't align with the state of the Nigerian economy; it can barely help households feed. It needs to be increased, but N500,000 is too much," Ayodele said.

Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling APC is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.

Primate Ayodele stated that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng