The DSS responded to ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar's allegation that the agency was organising protests in Sokoto State

The agency said its operatives protected an ADC governorship candidate during an attack in Sokoto on October 31, 2026, with two agents hospitalised

DSS Director-General ordered an investigation into Atiku's allegation despite describing it as contradictory to the agency's field operations

The Department of State Services (DSS) has pushed back against claims by Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, that the agency is coordinating protests in Sokoto State.

The rebuttal was issued by Favour Dozie, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the DSS National Headquarters in Abuja, on November 3, 2026.

Dozie said the allegation runs counter to the agency's recent conduct in Sokoto, where DSS operatives were deployed to protect Mannir Daniya, the ADC governorship candidate in the state. According to the statement, those operatives escorted Daniya to safety on October 31, 2026, after he was attacked. Two DSS agents sustained injuries during the incident and remained hospitalised at the time of the statement. Dozie added that Daniya personally called the Sokoto State Director to express gratitude and even asked for additional security support from the agency.

DSS cites earlier action to protect Peter Obi

The service also pointed to a March 2, 2026 arrest in Rivers State, in which a man identified as Monday Udeme Steven was taken into custody for threatening NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi. Steven was subsequently prosecuted before a Federal High Court in Rivers State and sentenced to two years in prison, the DSS said.

Dozie argued that these two cases together showed the agency was actively working to protect candidates across all political parties, making Atiku's allegation difficult to reconcile with the DSS's operational record.

Despite this, DSS Director-General ordered an internal investigation into the matter, with Dozie describing the decision as a show of deference to Atiku as an elder statesman. The statement warned, however, that such allegations risk demoralising field operatives who put themselves at risk in the course of their duties.

DSS also responds to Sowore's allegation

The DSS used the same statement to address a separate claim by Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, who had alleged the agency was involved in an attack on him in Ekiti State. The service said police had conducted a preliminary investigation, identified the cause of the incident as an "altercation," and arrested 11 suspects. The DSS said it was awaiting the full outcome of the police inquiry and would not expend further resources on the matter in the meantime.

The statement closed with an assurance that the service would continue to operate with accountability under the current Director-General.

Source: Legit.ng