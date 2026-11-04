The FG has opened applications for Batch C (Cohort 3) of its TVET Initiative, offering free vocational training and a monthly stipend of N30,000

Applicants can choose between a six-month Short-Term Certificate programme and a one-year Vocational Education and Innovation pathway

Available trades include electrical installation, welding, solar installation, plumbing, fashion design, automobile repair and digital media production

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The Federal Government has opened its application portal for the third cohort of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, offering Nigerians free skills training and a monthly allowance of N30,000.

The programme, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip participants with practical skills that can improve their chances of securing employment or starting their own businesses.

FG opens applications for third TVET cohort, lists available vocational skills and requirements. Photo: adsh

Source: Getty Images

Under the initiative, successful applicants will receive free vocational training at accredited centres across the country and a N30,000 monthly stipend throughout their training.

The training will take place at federal and state technical colleges, government-owned institutions and registered private vocational centres.

The initiative also provides opportunities for participants to obtain recognised certificates after completing their programmes, while eligible graduates may receive starter packs to help them establish businesses.

Two training options available

According to the programme's guidelines, applicants can choose between two training pathways depending on their educational background and experience.

The Short-Term Certificate (STC) programme runs for six months and targets beginners, school leavers and individuals interested in acquiring vocational skills.

Applicants under this category do not need formal educational qualifications but must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The second option, Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI), runs for one year and is designed for people with existing educational qualifications, informal training or vocational experience who want to improve their skills or obtain formal certification.

Applicants for the VEI pathway are expected to possess a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certificate, First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) or a certificate from a non-formal education programme, including community-based and NGO training.

List of available vocational skills

The Federal Government has made several technical and vocational fields available for interested applicants.

Some of the listed trades include:

Electrical installation

Welding and fabrication

Solar photovoltaic installation

Plumbing

Automobile repair

Fashion design

Hospitality

Digital media production

Beauty therapy

Livestock farming

Applicants can check the official portal for additional trades and available accredited training centres.

FG lists NIN, BVN and other requirements for Nigerians seeking N30,000 monthly training allowance. Photo: izusek

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for FG's N30,000 monthly stipend

Interested Nigerians can apply for the third cohort by visiting the official TVET registration portal.

The application process requires candidates to create an account, provide their personal information and select their preferred training pathway.

Applicants must also upload the required documents, choose a vocational trade and select an accredited training centre before submitting their applications.

The federal government has advised interested candidates to ensure that the information supplied during registration is accurate and that they meet the requirements for their chosen programme.

Application portal and deadline

Applications for Batch C (Cohort 3) are being processed through the Federal Ministry of Education's official TVET portal.

Interested Nigerians can begin their registration through the link below:

https://www.tvet.education.gov.ng/signup

BOI launches digital portal to simplify access to loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) has launched MyBOI, a digital platform that enables Nigerian businesses to apply for loans, complete registration and track their financing applications online without having to visit a bank branch.

The bank said the platform forms part of its Credit Process Re-engineering and Automation Initiative, aimed at making its lending process faster and more accessible.

It is expected to eliminate much of the paperwork, reduce repeated interactions with customers and address delays that have previously made it difficult for applicants to track the progress of their loan requests.

Source: Legit.ng