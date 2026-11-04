A Federal High Court in Abuja set December 8 for judgment in El-Rufai's N10bn suit against the ICPC over access to him while in custody

El-Rufai's lawyer argued CCTV footage shown in court did not prove any security breach by his wife or son that could justify denying them visits

The ICPC told the court that El-Rufai's wife violated access protocols on two occasions, including entering its premises after official visiting hours

Justice Chigozie Onah of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 8, 2026, as the date for judgment in a N10 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The date was fixed on Wednesday after lawyers for all parties adopted their processes and delivered final arguments in the matter, which is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1852/2026 and was filed on August 13.

Court fixes date to deliver judgment on human rights suit by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai against the ICPC Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Tribune reported that El-Rufai's suit names the ICPC, its Chairman, Musa Aliyu, and the Attorney-General of the Federation as respondents. He alleges that the commission unlawfully prevented his wife, Aichatou Asabe, and son, Abba, from visiting him during his detention.

What CCTV footage showed in court

Before final arguments were taken, the court directed both sides to play CCTV recordings from the ICPC premises. The footage covered incidents involving Asabe on July 4 and July 7, as well as a separate encounter involving Abba.

El-Rufai's counsel, Ubong Akpan, told the court the recordings did not support any claim of a security breach by his client's wife or son. He argued that any restriction placed on a detainee's visitors must be backed by verifiable evidence, and that the denial of access amounted to a violation of his client's constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The ICPC's lawyer, Yetunde Mosunmola, urged the court to dismiss the suit. She said El-Rufai was held under a valid court order issued by the Federal High Court in Kaduna and that visits to the facility were governed by security regulations. Mosunmola alleged that Asabe violated the commission's access protocols on two separate occasions, including entering the premises after official hours on July 4 with the help of some officers. She added that the ICPC reviewed its security arrangements after those incidents and that at least one officer involved was dismissed.

Mosunmola also told the court that other members of El-Rufai's family were permitted to visit him, and that the restrictions on his wife were driven by security concerns rather than any intent to infringe his rights.

AGF backs ICPC's position

The representative of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Maimuna Lami-Shiru, also asked the court to dismiss the suit, saying the ICPC acted within the bounds of the law.

In its counter-affidavit, the commission alleged that a medical visit on July 7, involving El-Rufai's personal physician and his wife, was used as a political gathering, which prompted a further review of its access arrangements. The ICPC also maintained that the CCTV recordings tendered in court were authentic and unaltered.

El-Rufai is asking the court to award him N10 billion in damages, alongside declarations that his fundamental rights under the 1999 Constitution remain enforceable even during his detention.

Court to deliver judgment in Nasir El-Rufai suit against the ICPC Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.

The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.

El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.

Source: Legit.ng