CAN said Archbishop Chivir Chianson is not its General Secretary and has no authority to speak or act on its behalf

CAN said Chianson attempted to present himself as a CAN official and link the body to a church mobilisation for a political candidate amid the race between President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

CAN president Archbishop Daniel Okoh warned the public and media to disregard any claim of official CAN representation by Chianson or his group

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has publicly distanced itself from Archbishop Chivir Chianson, saying he does not hold any official position within the association and has no authority to represent or act on its behalf.

The clarification came through a statement signed by CAN's President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in response to Chianson's attempts to identify himself as the General Secretary of the association and to link it to what was described as a church mobilisation effort in support of a political candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

CAN rejects unauthorised representation

Okoh's statement made clear that CAN had no official relationship with Chianson or the group he appeared to represent. The association said it would not stand by while individuals with no recognised standing within its structure used its name to pursue political or personal agendas.

CAN said it carries a responsibility to defend the interests of Christians across Nigeria and contribute meaningfully to national development, and that fulfilling that responsibility requires protecting its institutional identity from misuse.

The association urged members of the public, Christians in particular, as well as media organisations, to disregard any claim by Chianson or his group to speak for CAN in any official capacity.

CAN reaffirms political neutrality

Beyond addressing Chianson's actions directly, CAN used the statement to reaffirm its position of political neutrality as Nigeria approaches the 2027 elections. The body said it would take all necessary steps to guard its name and institutional integrity against those who seek to appropriate its identity without authorisation.

The association's leadership signalled that it was prepared to pursue whatever action was required to prevent further misrepresentation of its position or standing.

Source: Legit.ng