A viral clip captured the impressive garage at Paulo's Lagos home, featuring multiple high-end vehicles

The footage spotlighted a white Rolls-Royce and a Cadillac SUV among the fleet on display

Fans flooded social media with reactions after the clip began circulating widely online

A new viral clip featuring the luxury car collection belonging to Paulo, the billionaire boyfriend of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has set social media ablaze, with fans expressing awe at the sheer scale of the fleet.

The footage, filmed outdoors at Paulo's residence in Lagos, offers an unfiltered look at the driveway and garage area of his home. Multiple premium vehicles are on display, with a gleaming white Rolls-Royce and a Cadillac SUV among the cars clearly visible in the clip.

Paulo’s luxury garage gets attention as video of Iyabo Ojo’s partner goes viral. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The handheld, showcase-style video was posted with on-screen text identifying Paulo as Iyabo Ojo's billionaire lover, and carried a "First Rated Gist" watermark.

Paulo's Impressive Car Collection Goes Viral

The clip spread quickly across platforms, drawing widespread attention to Paulo's considerable wealth.

The residential setting, combined with the casual framing of the video, gave it a private feel that made the luxury on show feel all the more striking to viewers.

Paulo has become a well-known figure in Nigerian entertainment circles largely due to his high-profile relationship with Iyabo Ojo, one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces.

The actress has been open about their romance, and moments linked to their relationship regularly attract major public interest.

Watch the garage tour that's got everyone talking:

The latest clip adds to a growing body of content that has positioned Paulo as one of the more talked-about personalities adjacent to the Nigerian entertainment industry, even as he largely stays out of the spotlight himself.

Paulo’s garage steals the spotlight as fans discover Iyabo Ojo’s lover’s luxury cars. Credit: @paulo

Source: Instagram

Priscilla reacts to Lizzy Anjorin's claims

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin stirred controversy after calling out her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, over her attendance at music executive Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri.

Lizzy alleged that Iyabo took her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to the event without an invitation. She also questioned why the actress attended the occasion with her daughter, making remarks that appeared to suggest financial desperation as the reason behind their trip. Her comments quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans weighing in on the latest drama involving the actresses.

Reacting to the allegations, Priscilla Ojo took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself and her mother. She maintained that she is an adult who would never attend an event without receiving a proper invitation.

Source: Legit.ng