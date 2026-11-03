The UK, US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Germany attract millions of immigrants annually, with passport costs varying significantly between each country

Fees for a British passport differ depending on whether applicants choose the online or paper application route

Germany stands out by charging different rates based on both the applicant's age and the number of pages in the passport

The United Kingdom (UK), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US), Qatar, Germany and Saudi Arabia are among the countries that continue to attract immigrants from different parts of the world.

While some people travel to these countries for business and other purposes, others relocate there to live permanently. Some eventually become citizens and obtain the passports of their new countries.

How much foreigners pay for passports in 5 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anna Barclay/Wiktor Szymanowicz

Source: Getty Images

UK, UAE, and Germany passport fees

In recent stories published by Legit.ng, the cost of obtaining passports in the UK, Qatar, the UAE and Germany attracted attention. This article highlights the cost of passports in the UK, US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Although there are more than 100 countries in the world, this article focuses on the passport fees in these five countries.

UK publishes price of 10-year British passport

In a detailed article, Legit.ng explained that there are two ways an individual can apply for a British passport.

The application methods are:

- Online application

- Paper application

Each method attracts a different fee. Information published by the UK government shows that an online application for a British passport costs £102 (₦204,000).

However, the fee is higher for applicants who choose the paper application method. The paper application costs £115.50 (₦231,000).

5 countries publish official costs of their passports. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

US releases price of 10-year American passport

Unlike the UK passport application process, the fees for obtaining an American passport require a closer look, as the amount applicants pay depends on the type of passport they want.

The US Department of State explains that applicants aged 16 and above who want a passport book are required to pay an application fee of $130 (₦200,200). They must also pay an acceptance facility fee of $35 (₦53,900).

Meanwhile, applicants who want only a passport card are required to pay an application fee of $30 (₦46,200).

Those who wish to obtain both a passport book and a passport card must pay an application fee of $160 (₦246,400), in addition to an acceptance fee of $35 (₦53,900).

5 countries reveal costs of obtaining their passports. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RICHARD BOUHET

Source: Getty Images

UAE mentions cost of 10-year passport

Compared with the British passport, the cost of obtaining a UAE passport is relatively low.

However, applicants must meet certain conditions to qualify for a UAE passport. This section focuses on the cost of obtaining the 10-year passport.

According to the information published by the UAE government, applicants are required to pay an issuance fee of AED 90 (₦40,500). An additional application fee of AED 10 (₦4,500) is also required.

Saudi Arabia releases cost of 10-year passport

The cost of a 10-year Saudi Arabian passport is different from that of a British passport. It is also important to note that not everyone is eligible to apply for the 10-year passport, as eligibility depends on age and other conditions.

The passport fee also varies depending on the applicant's eligibility and the period of validity.

Applicants who qualify for the 10-year Saudi Arabian passport are required to pay SAR 600 (₦216,000). The fee for a five-year passport is lower.

According to the eligibility requirements, only applicants aged 21 and above can apply for the 10-year passport.

Passport fees: What UK, US and 3 others charge. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

Germany announces cost of German passport

Germany offers two passport options based on the number of pages: a 36-page passport and a 48-page passport. Both options are available to eligible applicants, but the fees differ.

Age also determines how much an applicant pays for a German passport.

Applicants below the age of 24 are required to pay a basic fee of €37.50 (₦60,500), in addition to a surcharge of €31 (₦50,000).

For applicants aged 24 and above, the basic fee is €70 (₦113,000), while the surcharge remains €31 (₦50,000).

Applicants who want an express passport are required to pay an additional €32 (₦51,600). Those who prefer a 48-page passport instead of the standard 36-page version must pay an extra €22 (₦35,500).

Qatar lists official costs of passports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior published its official fees for passport issuance, nationality applications, travel documents and identity cards in 2026.

The fee schedule shows that applying for Qatari nationality costs QAR 3,000, while obtaining a Qatari passport costs QAR 100. It also outlines charges for ID cards and digital certificate services for Qatari citizens and GCC nationals.

Source: Legit.ng