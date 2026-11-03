Gibraltar published the Residency Regulations 2026, with the new framework set to take effect on a specified date

The regulations outline five key categories under which foreigners can apply for a residence permit in the British Overseas Territory

Gibraltar's Chief Minister and Minister for Health both issued statements explaining the purpose and intent behind the new residency framework

Gibraltar introduced a new legal framework that spells out exactly who qualifies for a residence permit in the British Overseas Territory, with five categories of foreigners directly affected by the rules.

The HM Government of Gibraltar published the Residency Regulations 2026 as Legal Notice No. 166 of 2026 in the Gibraltar Gazette.

Gibraltar publishes guidance on residency regulations. Photo credit: Sur In English.

Source: UGC

The regulations came into operation on July 14, 2026 and are rooted in Article 45 of the Treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union, as well as section 43 of the Treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union Act 2026.

5 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Gibraltar Residence Permits

The regulations lay out the specific categories under which foreign nationals can apply for a permit to reside in Gibraltar.

The five categories that most directly concern foreigners are:

1. Employees — foreign nationals working for a Gibraltar-based employer

2. Self-employed individuals — those running their own business or working independently in Gibraltar

3. Students — foreign nationals enrolled in educational institutions in Gibraltar

4. Crown Servants

5. Members of His Majesty's Armed Forces

One notable point in the regulations is that holders of Gibraltar identity cards are exempt from needing a residence permit under the new framework.

Gibraltar Officials Defend the New Residency Framework

The regulations also allow for some flexibility in exceptional cases, particularly where a foreign national holds skills considered important to Gibraltar's economic growth or works in a sector experiencing a demonstrable shortage of labour.

Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, described the move as a balancing act rather than a tightening of borders.

"This is not about closing Gibraltar off. It is about ensuring that our residency framework is modern, fair and fit for purpose as we move into a new and exciting chapter for Gibraltar," she said.

Chief Minister the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP added that the territory must remain welcoming while also protecting the interests of its community.

"Gibraltar must remain open for business, open to talent and open to opportunity, but we must also ensure that residency is properly regulated in the interests of our community," he stated.

The regulations also cover provisions for the renewal of residence permits, appeal rights, and safeguards tied to public policy, public security and public health.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng