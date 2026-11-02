Peter Obi's spokesman, Idris Zekeri, called a viral report claiming the NDC presidential candidate was hospitalised after a gym injury completely false

Zekeri said he was with Obi on Sunday morning before the former Anambra governor boarded a flight for an international engagement

The spokesman accused political opponents of fabricating the story ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The camp of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has firmly denied a viral report, accompanied by photographs circulating on social media, that claimed the former Anambra State governor had been hospitalised after suffering a broken neck in a gym.

Obi's spokesman, Idris Zekeri, accused political rivals of manufacturing the story to score cheap points ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi’s camp accuses political opponents of spreading the rumour ahead of the 2027 election.Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Instagram

Zekeri laughed before addressing the report, describing the images spreading across social media as doctored and malicious.

As reported by The Punch, he dismissed the claim as entirely false in an nterview on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Zekeri's response to rumours

"There is zero iota of truth in that rumour. No such thing happened. I was with His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, at about 7 am today (Sunday) when he got on a flight for an international engagement," Zekeri said.

"But I can assure you that he is safe, sound and in the finest state of health, mind, body, soul and spirit. He is ready to continue to engage with Nigerians as we prepare to kick out the faceless and lying APC."

He added that the story was the work of desperate opponents who had failed to fulfil their promises to Nigerians.

"What you witnessed is a product of these guys who are desperately looking for lies to tell every day, having failed spectacularly to deliver on the mandate that they 'grabbed, snatched and ran' away with from Nigerians. But we are not perturbed. Mr Peter Obi is in sound health of mind and body. We are not worried about it," he said.

Flight details withheld

When asked about Obi's destination, Zekeri declined to share further information, saying he had not been cleared to reveal those details.

"I have not been cleared to release such details. That's also because it is a long-haul flight. As I am talking to you, I am sure he is still on that flight, which I believe should be 16 hours," he said.

The episode comes at a time when political actors across parties are ramping up activity ahead of the 2027 general elections, with social media increasingly becoming a battleground for claims, counter-claims, and targeted messaging about leading candidates.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month.

Peter Obi’s spokesman rejects viral gym injury report. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: UGC

2027 election: Peter Obi's camp promises N500/$1 exchange rate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pat Utomi, an NDC chieftain and political economist, revealed Peter Obi's plan to appreciate the naira to N500 per dollar as president.

Utomi projected that the policy could cut prices of key food items roughly in half, including rice, bread, eggs and chicken.

The NDC's proposed rate would require the naira to gain about 63 per cent against the dollar from its current official market value.

Source: Legit.ng