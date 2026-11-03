The Federal Statistical Office announced the wage increases on Monday, citing provisions in Switzerland's main collective labour agreements

Actual wage growth varied widely by sector, with transport and storage recording the largest rise at 1.2%

More than 1.85 million workers are covered by collective labour agreements that include statutory minimum wage provisions

Switzerland's actual wages and minimum wages are set to grow by an average of 0.5% and 0.8% respectively in 2026, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday, drawing on provisions agreed under the country's main collective labour agreements (CLAs).

The FSO said the 0.5% rise in actual wages breaks down into a 0.3% increase at the individual level and 0.2% at the collective level. With inflation forecast at 0.6% for 2026, the office noted that workers in CLA-covered sectors should not expect any real wage gain this year. The agreements on actual wages cover just under 700,000 people.

Switzerland raises the minimum wage by sector Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Actual wage growth by sector

Swissinfo reported that across the economy, actual wages rose by 0.2% in the secondary sector and 0.8% in the tertiary sector. Transport and storage recorded the highest increase at 1.2%, followed by financial and insurance activities at 1.0% and professional, scientific and technical activities at 0.8%. Gains in manufacturing and construction were more modest, at 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

Minimum wage increases slow from prior years

The 0.8% average rise in minimum wages in 2026 is lower than the increases seen in recent years: 1% in 2025 and 2% in 2024. More than 1.85 million workers fall under collective labour agreements that carry statutory minimum wage provisions.

Minimum wage growth also differed by sector. Workers in the secondary sector saw a 0.3% rise, while those in the tertiary sector received 0.8% more. The sharpest increase went to workers in unclassified activities, which covers commercial employees and sales staff, at 2.3%. Financial and insurance activities followed at 1.8%, and other service activities came in at 1.5%. Manufacturing recorded the smallest minimum wage increase at just 0.1%, with accommodation and food service activities close behind at 0.2%.

Switzerland announces minimum wages are set to grow by an average of 0.5% and 0.8% respectively in 2026 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Singapore launches $70,000 child support package

Legit.ng earlier reported that Singapore's government has announced it will provide every Singaporean child with close to $70,000 in direct financial support from birth through age 17, in one of the country's most significant overhauls of family assistance in recent years.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the SG Child Support Package during his National Day Rally speech on August 23, as reported by The Straits Times on August 23.

Source: Legit.ng