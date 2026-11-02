Julius Abure, the immediate past Labour Party national chairman, said he could back Tinubu or Atiku ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Abure explained that his final decision would hinge on a pending Supreme Court ruling on the Labour Party leadership dispute

The NDC and Peter Obi's camp responded to Abure's position, saying they had already moved on from the former LP chairman

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Julius Abure, the immediate past national chairman of the Labour Party, has publicly declared that he is prepared to back either President Bola Tinubu or former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election, but has firmly closed the door on supporting Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Abure told The Punch in an interview that his final decision would depend on three factors: the outcome of a pending Supreme Court case over the Labour Party's leadership, the alignment of any potential partner's agenda with his interests and ideology, and whether the candidate is broadly acceptable to voters.

Julius Abure says he may support Tinubu or Atiku in 2027 but rules out Peter Obi. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @atiku, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He said:

"We are open to working with any of the major candidates."

Abure added:

"I am very sure that I wouldn't support Peter Obi for the 2027 general election."

Abure gives conditions for backing candidate

Abure said if the Supreme Court did not deliver its ruling before the end of November, he would move to consult his supporters and weigh up offers from interested camps. He stressed that the NDC was not among the parties he would consider, given Obi's presence on its ticket.

"Yes, obviously the NDC is not included. I don't see any reason to support Peter Obi again. I will not. And I am saying this with conviction and without any fear of contradiction," he said.

He argued that Obi had squandered the goodwill, structures, and campaign machinery that delivered him more than six million votes in the 2023 presidential election, and predicted the former Anambra State governor would perform worse in 2027.

"Obi will not record the successes he recorded in the 2023 general election. That is because he has squandered his goodwill, human capital, resources, and mismanaged all the gains he had in 2023," Abure said.

Labour Party crisis and Obi's NDC move

The bad blood between Abure and Obi stems from a prolonged leadership dispute within the Labour Party, centred on disagreements over the conduct of the party's national convention and control of its structure. Abure accused Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti of dismantling the party's organisation from the ward level up to the national level, and of imposing what he called an "illegal leadership" through a parallel National Working Committee in Owerri.

Allies of Obi, however, maintained that Abure had broken an earlier agreement to run an inclusive convention starting at the ward and state levels before holding a national gathering.

Abure also questioned whether Obi's experience in the Labour Party revealed anything about his capacity to lead the country.

"If you can't lead a micro, there is no way you can lead a macro," he said.

On the NDC, Abure suggested Obi would find conditions there far less accommodating than those he enjoyed in the Labour Party, pointing to Senator Seriake Dickson's firm grip on the party's leadership.

The NDC and Obi's camp dismissed Abure's comments, saying they had moved on and remained focused on the 2027 presidential contest.

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Source: Legit.ng