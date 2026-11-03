Atiku Abubakar alleged that the DSS was recruiting protesters to create disorder ahead of the ADC's campaign rally in Sokoto

The ADC presidential candidate said public facilities had been blocked and logistical support withheld to frustrate the party's campaign

Atiku warned that security officials who collude in suppressing political freedom would be held accountable under the law

Abuja, FCT - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Vice President of Nigeria, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of mobilising protesters to derail his party's planned campaign rally in Sokoto.

Atiku made the allegation in a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, November 3, in which he claimed the DSS was assembling hired protesters at a specific location in the state. He identified the gathering point as an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road, where he said trucks were stationed and then dispatched to key locations, including a roundabout in the area.

Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, says the party will proceed with its campaign rally in Sokoto despite alleged attempts to frustrate the event. Photo:; Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

"The information available to us is that the leadership of the Department of State Services is recruiting people to stage protests in Sokoto," Atiku said.

"The objective is to create disorder, give the APC controlled state government a pretext to impose a curfew and prevent our campaign take off from holding as scheduled."

He added that the mobilised protesters were causing traffic gridlock, and that commuters had been threatened and in some cases physically attacked.

2027: ADC Alleges Deliberate Obstruction

Beyond the protest allegations, Atiku said public facilities that ought to be accessible to all registered political parties had been denied to the ADC, and that logistical support had been deliberately withheld. He described these actions as coordinated efforts to deny the party a fair opportunity to campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku directed his criticism at the Tinubu administration, accusing it of spending considerable effort weakening opposition parties while failing to address worsening living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. He pointed to the rising cost of food, fuel, transport, and electricity as evidence of policy failure, arguing that the government was trying to prevent a rally rather than defend its record before voters.

"For three and a half years, the Tinubu administration has devoted too much energy to weakening credible opposition and too little to solving the problems facing Nigerians," he said.

Atiku Vows to Proceed With 2027 Campaign

Despite the reported obstruction, Atiku said he remained committed to holding the rally and confirmed he would be present in Sokoto the following day.

He called on residents of Sokoto to remain calm and avoid any provocation that could escalate the situation. He also urged security agencies to protect all rally participants, commuters, and residents without bias.

On his economic agenda, Atiku said he would work to reduce the cost of living through support for local food production, job creation, and a targeted fuel subsidy tied specifically to petroleum refined within Nigeria.

He warned security officials against participating in what he described as the suppression of democratic rights, saying those who collude in such actions would face legal consequences.

"Those who choose to betray their duty and collude in the suppression of political freedom will be held accountable under the law," he said.

ADC Southwest Reaffirms Support for Atiku

In another report, the leadership of the ADC in the Southwest has issued a formal statement rejecting reports of divisions within the party, reaffirming total support for presidential candidate Atiku ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The leadership specifically denied circulating claims that a virtual meeting between the South-West leadership and Atiku took place on September 5, 2026. According to the statement, such reports were invented by political opponents seeking to undermine the party's cohesion.

Source: Legit.ng