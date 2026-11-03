The US government has named a specific category of unpaid federal tax as grounds for blocking a citizen's passport application

The Internal Revenue Service plays a central role in flagging affected citizens to the Department of State before a passport is issued

Citizens who already hold a valid American passport are not automatically safe from the consequences of this debt

The United States government has identified a specific type of debt that can stand between a citizen and their American passport.

The debt in question is known as seriously delinquent tax debt. It covers unpaid federal taxes as well as the interest and penalties that accumulate on top of the original amount owed.

US identifies debt that can stop people from obtaining passports. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch/Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

What seriously delinquent tax debt means

When a citizen falls into this category, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can notify the Department of State, which is then barred from issuing that person a passport.

The process operates in two directions. First, citizens who apply for a new passport may find their application delayed or outright rejected until they resolve the outstanding tax issue. Second, the restriction does not spare those who already hold a valid American passport.

How the passport restriction works

The government retains the power to revoke an existing passport if the holder fails to address their seriously delinquent tax debt.

Resolving the debt requires following the payment and resolution steps set out by the IRS. However, even after a citizen begins the process, clearance is not immediate. The government has indicated that it can take several weeks for the matter to be resolved and for passport services to proceed as normal.

The key takeaway for US citizens is straightforward: unresolved federal tax debt is not simply a financial matter but can have direct consequences on the ability to travel internationally.

UK announces fees for first British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government set out the charges for British nationals applying for their first adult passport in 2026.

The cost depends on how applicants submit their requests. Those applying online pay £102, while paper applications cost £115.50. The passport is issued for 10 years to eligible British citizens aged 16 and above.

Source: Legit.ng