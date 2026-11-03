Esther Santos, a 20-year-old accounting graduate from the University of Ilorin, emerged as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Management Sciences

A secondary school teacher once told Esther she was too small to succeed, a comment that followed her all the way into her university years

Esther's achievements included becoming a qualified chartered accountant at just 18 and interning with the audit division of KPMG Nigeria

Esther Santos, a 20-year-old accounting graduate from the University of Ilorin, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how she graduated as the best student in her faculty despite years of being dismissed because of her height.

In a post published in November 2026, Esther recalled a moment during her JS2 year when her mathematics teacher pulled her aside and told her directly: "You're too small to be here. It will get tougher and you'll only fail when that happens."

UNILORIN first-class graduate emerges best in faculty at 20, lists achievements. Photo: Esther Santos

Source: UGC

The teacher offered no evidence for this prediction beyond the way Esther looked. That single remark, she wrote, stayed with her long after she left that classroom.

UNILORIN first-class accounting graduate shares undergraduate journey

The doubt followed her to the University of Ilorin, where she found herself surrounded by classmates who appeared older, taller, and more self-assured. She admitted there were days she quietly wondered whether her teacher had been right all along.

Four years later, she had her answer.

Esther graduated as the Overall Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Management Sciences and also claimed the top spot in the Department of Accounting. She received the Scholar Award for that department across three consecutive sessions. Beyond the lecture halls, she had already become an Associate Accounting Technician at 17 and a qualified chartered accountant at 18, passing all qualifying examinations in a single sitting.

Her undergraduate years also included an internship with the Audit Division of KPMG Nigeria in Lagos, representing the University of Ilorin at the CFA Society Nigeria Ethics Challenge, and rising to the role of Director at Springboard Associates, an ICAN-accredited tutorial centre in Ilorin. She served as a Senior Analyst in the Management Consulting division of The Investment Society and was recognised twice among the 30 Most Reputable Accounting Students by NUASA.

She also volunteered with Support a Beske Child to School, won undergraduate scholarships, and served as a keynote speaker, panelist, moderator, and fellowship executive across numerous campus platforms.

"Well, turns out this small girl was quite busy," she wrote in her post.

Legit.ng has reached out to Esther Santos for an exclusive comment about her achievements.

Nigerians react to UNILORIN faculty's top graduate's achievements

Her LinkedIn post drew an outpouring of responses from people who were moved by both her accomplishments and her candour about the moments of self-doubt she had to push through.

Feyisara Adelaja said:

"Congratulations Esther Esther Santos. Indeed a small one shall become a great nation. I had goosebumps reading all of these achievements, as someone who knows you from a distance, you handled your undergraduate days quite beautifully. Weldoneeeeeeeee 😍 Can't wait to see all the beautiful things God has in store for you."

Adebayo Excel said:

"Congratulations Esther Santos 🎉 But you for tag that werey maths teacher abi e no dey linkedin? maybe he's too small to be here."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng