Saudi Arabia has officially announced its premium residency programme, open to foreigners wishing to settle for a fixed or unlimited period

The programme offers a range of benefits, including the right to work, own property, and move freely between employers in the private sector

Applicants face a fee of 100,000 Saudi Riyals per year for fixed-term residency or 800,000 Riyals for permanent residence

Saudi Arabia has officially detailed the requirements and benefits of its premium residency programme, designed for foreigners who want to live in the Kingdom temporarily or permanently, with only one eligibility condition separating applicants from approval.

The Kingdom's premium residency programme covers two categories: a fixed-term permit valid for one to five years and renewable, and an indefinite permit that functions as permanent residency. The government states that Saudi Arabia's civilisational, geographic, economic, and social strengths make it an attractive destination for those seeking a stable and opportunity-rich environment.

Saudi Arabia gives the stay period for foreigners seeking premium residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Saudi Arabia's premium residency offers

Successful applicants and their families gain a substantial package of rights. Residency covers parents, spouses, and children under 25. Permit holders are exempt from the financial levy typically imposed on expatriates and their dependants, and they can enter and exit Saudi Arabia without applying for a visa each time.

Beyond travel flexibility, permit holders can work in private-sector establishments and switch employers freely, and their spouses and children can do the same. They may also conduct business activities under the Kingdom's investment regulations and own and use real estate. Family members of the permit holder can also be issued visit visas, and permit holders may use the dedicated lanes at ports of entry reserved for Saudi citizens and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Saudi Arabia: The single eligibility requirement

Despite the breadth of benefits on offer, the programme lists just one eligibility condition:

Applicants must provide proof of financial solvency.

The official announcement specifies no further criteria, such as profession, nationality, or prior residency history, though the government notes that all terms remain subject to change.

On the financial side, the fixed-term premium residency costs 100,000 Saudi Riyals (N35,979,323) per year, while the permanent, indefinite permit carries a one-time fee of 800,000 Saudi Riyals (N287,834,589).

Saudi Arabia: Gifted residency and permanent stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its Gifted Residency programme, which offers foreign nationals in sports, culture and the arts a path to long-term or permanent stay.

The scheme aims to bring exceptional talent into the kingdom and integrate it into the country’s professional and cultural life. Could your skills fit one of the three categories?

Source: Legit.ng